Granite Joins Asphalt Pavement Net Zero Initiative “The Road Forward”

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has joined The Road Forward, an initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) to achieve net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements by 2050. The move is the latest Granite has taken to demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility, environmental stewardship, dependable governance, and enduring value in pursuit of sustainability.

“Granite is living its value of sustainability, setting an example for other companies, and—importantly—sharing its knowledge and experience with the asphalt pavement industry, the construction industry as a whole, and its fellow NAPA members,” remarked NAPA President and CEO Audrey Copeland, PhD, PE. “Granite’s commitment to developing and supporting The Road Forward further propels our collective vision for the future: sustainable communities and commerce, connected by net zero carbon asphalt pavements,” she added.

Granite, a 23-year NAPA member, has been involved in the development of The Road Forward since its inception. Granite’s Sustainability Manager, Raven Adams, serves as Vice Chair of NAPA’s Sustainability Committee and represented Granite and fellow asphalt producers on NAPA’s Climate Stewardship Task Force, which developed The Road Forward goals. “The Road Forward represents a comprehensive effort to guide our industry in adapting to the challenges presented by climate change,” said Adams. “How we rise to these challenges will define this generation of business leaders, and Granite intends to be at the forefront.”

“Sustainability is central to our business purpose and strategy,” said Granite President and CEO Kyle Larkin. “At Granite, we understand that our industry must adapt to the evolving needs of society, and that includes tackling the challenges of climate change. We are proud to support NAPA’s vision to achieve net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements by sponsoring The Road Forward.”

Granite has made significant progress in its sustainability efforts. Last year, 20 Granite asphalt plants were recognized with NAPA Diamond Achievement Sustainable Commendations, which assess the social, economic, and environmental efforts of an asphalt production facility to gauge how well it puts the principles of sustainability and community engagement into action. Other 2021 highlights include 26 NAPA Quality in Construction Awards, 1.03 million tons of waste diverted from landfills by recycling asphalt pavements, and investments of $1.85 million in energy efficiency improvements. In addition, Granite aligned its annual Sustainability Reports with standard frameworks (GRI, SASB, and TCFD) and developed a climate target to reduce scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 from a 2020 baseline.

In addition to The Road Forward, the company also participates in the United Nations Global Compact and was a founding sponsor for two nonprofits that created frameworks used to assess infrastructure sustainability: the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure, which created the Envision rating system, and Greenroads.

For more information about The Road Forward, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward.

About The Road Forward

An initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association, The Road Forward: A Vision for Net Zero Carbon Emissions for the Asphalt Pavement Industry calls on the U.S. asphalt community to advance technologies, products, and processes to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Launched in January 2022, the multi-year effort will engage, educate, and empower the U.S. asphalt community to produce and construct net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About NAPA

The National Asphalt Pavement Association is the only trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the asphalt pavement material producer/contractor on the national level with Congress, government agencies, and other national trade and business organizations. NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roads, streets, highways, parking lots, airports, and environmental and recreational facilities. The association provides technical, educational, and marketing materials and information to its members; supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials; and conducts training courses. The association, which counts 1,100 companies as its members, was founded in 1955.