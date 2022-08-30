Andersen Global Advances Africa Presence with Additional Tanzania Coverage

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global continues to add depth to its Africa platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Tanzania-based law firm Lawhill and Co. Advocates.

Based in Dar es Salaam and founded in 2019, Lawhill and Co. Advocates works with local and international clients, including corporations and international consulting organizations. Led by the Managing Partner Hadija Kinyaka, the firm offers taxation, corporate and commercial law services as well as strategic civil cases litigation spanning through various industries including telecommunications, energy and infrastructure, natural resources, banking and finance, international trade, and employment & immigration.

“Our team of tax and corporate professionals strives to set the standard for quality service across all industries and be a one-stop shop for all business needs,” said Hadija. “The past few years have been a transformational period for our firm and this collaboration with Andersen Global boosts our ability to provide best-in-class service to our local, regional and international clients. This collaboration effectively makes the firm achieve its vision of remaining one of the premier tax and corporate law firms in Tanzania and is a key milestone to our global reach.”

“Hadija and her team consistently demonstrate the highest professional standards and have established a firm based on transparency and stewardship,” added Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “As we continue to establish a strong presence in the Africa region, Lawhill and Co. Advocates will provide valuable insights into the Tanzanian market and work synergistically with the surrounding member firms and collaborating firms to deliver seamless service globally.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 380 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.