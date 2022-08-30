NRS Injury Law Takes to the Field with Miracle League Athletes

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 17th, 2022, NRS Injury Law partners and staff will take to the baseball diamond in support of Miracle League athletes. Based out of Miracle Field in Lake County, Ohio, Miracle League is an adaptive baseball league for children and adults with special needs.

Officially titled “Northeast Ohio's Happiest Acre,” Miracle Field truly brings something special to the sport. It's where individuals who’ve always been spectators can now become athletes and participate in their favorite sport. Given the immense value Miracle Field has provided to the community in the short four years since its opening, NRS Injury Law was happy to step in to provide funding for new equipment and coaching volunteer hours.

A spokesperson for Miracle League was available for comment:

“Big morning at the Miracle Field as our friends and teammates from the law firm of Nager, Romaine & Schneiberg (NRS Injury Law) stopped by to say hello and drop off their generous donation for our Miracle League Athletes. We are pleased to have them back as teammates for 2022, but even better is the fact Dave, Dan, Jerry, and Barb are clearly happy to be back, continue the relationship, and become even more involved in the league.”

Daniel Romaine was also available for comment:

"We are excited to support the Miracle League and are honored to be invited to assist athletes on the field during the competition next month. The Miracle League provides a safe, fun, and competitive environment for children and adults with special needs to play baseball, make friends, hang out in the dugout, have their names announced when they are called up to the plate, and so much more. The smiles on the faces of Miracle League athletes tell the entire story. Participating with the Miracle League athletes is an incredibly rewarding experience and we are so happy to be involved.”

For more information on events and upcoming baseball games, or if you’re a parent looking to explore Miracle League as an outlet for your special needs athlete, visit Miracle League of Lake County.

For more information on NRS partners, visit NRS Injury Law.

About NRS Injury Law: NRS built its law firm around the values in the initials: “No Reason to Settle for Less.” With dozens of staff representing every county and corner of Ohio, NRS is the largest workers' compensation law firm and one of the state's leading injury law firms. Areas of service include Workers’ Comp, Personal Injury, Auto Accidents, Social Security Disability, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Medical Malpractice, Nursing Home Neglect, Mass Tort, and Class Action Lawsuits. When the partners aren't representing clients in court, they're out on the baseball diamond, participating in meaningful community activities.