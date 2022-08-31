NYSHEX Technology Supports Hapag-Lloyd’s Product Offering

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYSHEX is excited to partner with Hapag-Lloyd, a leading global liner shipping company, to improve and streamline the performance of its Quality Freight Product (QFP) contracts. The partnership will allow Hapag-Lloyd to deliver an enhanced customer experience by adding automated performance reporting and exception management to the carrier’s portfolio of industry-leading digital tools.

Reporting on contract fulfillment has been a long-standing industry challenge, as static tools in many cases do not quite meet the needs of shippers today. With this partnership, Hapag-Lloyd is addressing this issue and providing its customers with an efficient and modern way to manage performance, exceptions and reconciliations.

Specifically, the Powered by NYSHEX solution brings together multiple data systems to provide a consolidated and accurate view of Hapag-Lloyd’s QFP contract performance, which is essential to accurately report on two-way enforceable contracts. This allows near real-time visibility and daily monitoring of the degree to which the individual contract parties are living up to their respective commitments. At the same time, by identifying problems and powering exception resolution through technology, the NYSHEX technology will also significantly improve the shipper experience.

Hapag-Lloyd has embedded NYSHEX in its digital infrastructure, providing a frictionless way to monitor and improve contract performance. Hapag-Lloyd customers can now drill down through the user interface to see how contracts perform at multiple levels, ranging from lane level to booking details. After a very successful initial pilot, the solution is now being rolled out to all QFP customers globally. With this partnership, Hapag-Lloyd is solidifying its status as a leading provider of cutting-edge digital solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Quotes

“Hapag-Lloyd’s Quality Freight Product (QFP) is a guaranteed fulfillment contract specifically tailored to our customers’ needs, and we will now be able to enhance the customer experience thanks to this partnership with NYSHEX. The solution provided by NYSHEX combines technology, data and analytics in a way that will help us and our customers to better monitor contract performance and to resolve any issues that may arise. We are excited about this partnership.”

Henrik Schilling, Managing Director – Global Commercial Development, Hapag-Lloyd

“We are delighted to support Hapag-Lloyd in its quest to enhance and modernize its ocean freight contracts. Committed contracting, efficient exception resolution, and clear performance data are the cornerstones of the NYSHEX experience. Our Powered by NYSHEX technology puts trust and reliability at the core of contract fulfillment. This friction-free approach will enable Hapag-Lloyd to optimize its global network and support its Quality Promises.”

Gordon Downes, CEO NYSHEX

Other Resources

Customers can sign up for a demo here

Find out more about Powered by NYSHEX here

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 248 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 14,000 employees and 418 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 3.0 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 123 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

About NYSHEX

Founded in 2014, NYSHEX's digital contracting infrastructure provide shippers and carriers with a predictable, efficient, and accountable system for global shipping. The technology keeps supply chains moving and strengthens relationships. Customers include seven of the leading global ocean carriers and over 250 BCOs and NVOs. The Company's headquarters are in NYC, with over 100 employees across the globe. Learn more at NYSHEX and connect on LinkedIn.