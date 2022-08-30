6sense Creates Stronger Audience Insights with ON24 to Drive More New Business

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--6sense, a leading sales and marketing technology company, is using ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) digital experiences to engage more customers and drive new business. With the ON24 Platform, 6sense leverages valuable audience data and powerful analytics to nurture relationships with new business prospects. Since partnering with ON24, 6sense has delivered digital experiences that significantly exceeded ROI expectations, improving productivity and generating millions in new pipeline.

“ON24 allows us to reach more potential customers and generate growth by measuring account progression and prioritizing high-quality leads,” said Grace Kleaveland Kupczak, digital strategy and growth marketing manager at 6sense. “With ON24’s valuable audience engagement data and analytics, we are enhancing our marketing and sales strategies to build stronger relationships with customers and prospects.”

6sense Revenue AI is an account engagement platform that helps business-to-business organizations achieve predictable revenue growth using the power of artificial intelligence, data, and machine learning to efficiently convert pipeline to revenue. ON24 Webcast Elite is a key part of the company’s marketing strategy to educate potential buyers and help sales teams prioritize accounts.

ON24 Webcast Elite allowed 6sense to easily scale its global demand generation activities, powering its various demo programs, outreach campaigns, and programmatic advertising. 6sense live events leverage custom branding, engagement-driving interactive console widgets, and seamless technology integrations to engage with clients and prospects more effectively.

The company integrates ON24 audience engagement data from polls, chats, downloadable content, and Q&A with their own data programs to measure account progression and engagement. These insights helped 6sense determine which leads were ready for a sales contact and more likely to convert to a new customer.

“Martech leaders like 6sense understand the power of audience data and how digital engagement effectively builds relationships and captures leads,” said Shalini Mitha, vice president of product marketing at ON24. “6sense is producing digital experiences that provide deep analytics and insights that lead to more meaningful customer interactions and revenue growth.”

The ON24 platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Go Live, ON24 Forums, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, capture first-person data, and provide AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

To learn how the ON24 platform enables 6sense to create unique webinars and digital content experiences that engage audiences, read their case study at https://www.on24.com/customer-stories/how-6sense-leverages-on24-to-create-winning-account-based-experiences.

About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. 6sense Revenue AI captures anonymous buying signals, targets the right accounts at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction, and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. For more information, visit 6sense or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ​revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

