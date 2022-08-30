AccuRisk Holdings Announces Investment in MyHealthMath

PEMBROKE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AccuRisk Holdings (AccuRisk) announces an investment in MyHealthMath, an insurtech company that combines the power of big data and sophisticated mathematical modeling with personalized live engagement to give employees, employers, carriers, and consultants unparalleled healthcare benefits decision support.

“We’re delighted to invest in the technology that MyHealthMath has developed. It will augment the technology through our full spectrum of solutions and products,” said AccuRisk Solutions CRO Dave Przesiek. “We are especially excited about the impact it will have for our D3 product. D3 is a turnkey self-funded medical plan targeting the small and mid-market employer. D3 is built on a data driven decision platform."

“This investment illustrates how vital benefit decision support is to the health insurance ecosystem: it helps employees, employers, and partners get more from their health insurance dollar,” says MyHealthMath Founder and CEO Bob Watterson. “By adding MyHealthMath to their suite of solutions, AccuRisk will deliver greater value to their clients and partners, while leading the way in cost transparency and personalized benefit support.”

About MyHealthMath

MyHealthMath is an insurtech firm that pioneered a uniquely personalized approach to helping people choose their benefits. Our focus on individual support, education, and transparent data builds trust, so people believe our guidance, make a change, and protect their health and finances. Based in Portland, Maine, MyHealthMath has direct and SaaS clients throughout the U.S.

Learn more about MyHealthMath at myhealthmath.com.

About AccuRisk

AccuRisk Holdings is a leader in health solutions innovation that offers traditional insurance products alongside advanced risk mitigation solutions. Our national footprint allows us to tailor our innovations to meet the unique needs of our clients. We're driven to bring our clients reliable, best-in-market services from underwriting, data analytics, claims and policy administration, and distribution to comprehensive benefits plan design. Through our network of selective partnerships, we focus on mutual growth and actionable solutions designed to transform the benefits industry. Led by a team composed of proven industry game-changers, AccuRisk Holdings’ key investors are the Ardonagh Group, the Amynta Group, and our executive management team.

Learn more about AccuRisk Holdings at our website: accurisksolutions.com.