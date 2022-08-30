Fiverr Partners With Shutterstock to Integrate Licensed Assets Into Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. The integration will provide freelancers who offer digital services on Fiverr instant and easy access to millions of licensed assets for commercial use.

Fiverr is committed to providing an expansive range of tools and resources to empower the platform’s community of freelance talent to do their best work. By providing access to Shutterstock’s inventory of creative assets for projects across a wide range of categories — from creative projects to tech services and more — Fiverr is taking another step to broaden the resources available to freelancers who perform work through the platform.

“High-quality, licensed assets are essential for many services offered on Fiverr, and we have already seen freelancers on the site offering these assets as part of their packages – whether they’re focused on advertising, website development, social content and video production,” said Yoav Hornung, Director of Creative Verticals at Fiverr. “The millions of businesses that rely on Fiverr freelancers for their unique marketing and creative materials will now have the added reassurance that the powerful content available through Shutterstock is already correctly licensed for their commercial needs.”

Top-quality content will be available as an integral part of freelancers’ offerings for creative digital services. When the freelancer has delivered work to the customer that contains these assets, the customer will receive confirmation that the media used in their delivery is licensed for commercial use.

“As an intelligent creative platform, Shutterstock combines the highest-quality assets with predictive insights to serve as a creative partner to millions of users," said Chip Schenck, Vice President, Platform & Innovation Solutions at Shutterstock. "We are thrilled to join forces with Fiverr to bring our vast library of licensable digital content to freelance talent around the world. Both Shutterstock and Fiverr are powered by creative communities, and we're eager to showcase their talent and help them bring their best projects to life. This integration underscores the alignment in our goals and helps us better reach a wider audience of talent.”

All sellers with gig orders of relevant categories will have access to the Shutterstock content library, with the ability to try watermarked assets and license the assets of their choice.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 550 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture. Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, 3D models, videos and music. Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 405 million images and more than 25 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Splash News, the world’s leading entertainment news agency for newsrooms and media companies worldwide; Pond5, the world’s largest video marketplace; TurboSquid, the world’s largest 3D content marketplace; PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform; and Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.