Bluespring Wealth Partners Announces Partnership of D.C. Area Firms to Create Female-Led Powerhouse, Operating As Curo Private Wealth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industry-leading acquirer and partner of best-in-class wealth management firms, Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC, today announced the partnership of Bernard R. Wolfe & Associates, a Bluespring firm since 2015, with Curo Private Wealth.

Bluespring Wealth Partners has fueled this powerhouse partnership by collaborating with the team at Bernard R. Wolfe & Associates and recently acquired Curo Private Wealth to merge both firms under the Curo Private Wealth brand. The reimagined Curo Private Wealth is led by Managing Director and Partner Anne McCabe, Managing Director and Partner Anne Marie Laboe, the leader of Bernard R. Wolfe & Associates since May 2021, and Atricia Roberts, Operations Manager and Financial Advisor.

Founded in 1981, Bernard R. Wolfe & Associates is an established wealth management firm with a strong reputation, long-standing relationships, and significant depth of capabilities. Founder Bernard Wolfe hand-selected Anne-Marie Laboe, a well-respected and experienced successor, to secure his legacy. Curo Private Wealth is a dynamic firm with unique aptitude in serving clients, led by energetic and highly experienced female founder, Anne McCabe.

The firms’ decision to merge was driven by their aligned pursuit of an unmatched client experience and supported by their shared partnership with Bluespring Wealth Partners. Together, the three firms envisioned the opportunity to combine Bernard R. Wolfe & Associates and Curo Private Wealth to meet a shared goal of greater client impact. By partnering, both teams can leverage a deeper pool of knowledge, expertise, and experience.

“At Bluespring Wealth Partners, we bring together quality organizations and talent, and fuel them with the support and resources to enhance their business,” said Angela Osborne, Chief Operating Officer of Bluespring Wealth Partners. “We’ve worked extensively with these two great firms to form one firm whose financial professionals are united in their approach to financial planning through authentic relationships, establishing a preeminent regional hub with two office locations in Maryland and Virginia.”

Drawing from a deeper pool of financial experts, Curo Private Wealth now benefits from the combined firms’ extensive capabilities to serve multiple generations of clients, which will address a diverse and evolving set of needs and drive the firm’s next phase of growth and success.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Anne, who’s among the underrepresented group of female advisors in our industry,” Laboe said. “Anne and I are focused on building long-term client relationships and supporting our teams of financial professionals. Together, we are building a female-driven powerhouse that will withstand the test of time.”

The Curo Private Wealth merger exemplifies Bluespring Wealth’s ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of, and elevating, its partner firms. Curo is one of the top financial advisory firms in the Mid-Atlantic region, a reputation that will only be bolstered by its merger with Bernard R. Wolfe & Associates.

“We’ve spent the past year planning how to combine Curo Private Wealth’s present identity with Bernard R. Wolfe & Associates’ established history,” said McCabe. “I’m grateful to Angela and the Bluespring team for recognizing the importance of strategically aligning our firms and for being a trusted partner in organizing and implementing the merger.”

About Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC

Through a highly customized and people-centric approach, Bluespring Wealth Partners is dedicated to the acquisition and support of the industry’s premier wealth management firms. In partnering with best-in-class wealth advisors and their teams, Bluespring Wealth Partners looks to perpetuate and enhance the value that they bring their clients, providing continuity and new opportunities in the process. Bluespring Wealth Partners was established with the express purpose of helping entrepreneurs take their business to the next level of growth through successor identification and training, industry-leading consulting and operational resources, flexible ownership arrangements, and institutional capital support. By focusing on partnership as the driver of success, Bluespring Wealth Partners empowers wealth management firm owners to elevate their business without sacrificing their entrepreneurial spirit, founding principles, and long-term vision.

Bluespring Wealth Partners is a subsidiary of Kestra Holdings.

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC.

For more information about Bluespring Wealth Partners, please visit www.bluespringwealth.com.