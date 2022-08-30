Rigstar Industrial Telecom Was Awarded the Fibre Upgrade Project – Saddle Lake Cree Nation, AB

SADDLE LAKE, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rigstar Industrial Telecom (Rigstar), a leader in providing Industrial Telecommunication services, along with Lite Access Technologies an established world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the fibre build project from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation located in the Onihcikiskwapowin region of central Alberta.

Once completed the project will upgrade the existing Internet and extend cellular infrastructure to the Saddle Lake Cree Nation, which will improve the resilience of broadband and cellular connectivity throughout the community. The project is funded under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, Indigenous Services Canada, and Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

“ Saddle Lake Cree Nation would like to thank all parties involved in seeing the broadband and cellular connectivity project move forward and become a reality, improving future economic growth for our Nation, announced Director of Public Works, Ken Large.”

“ We are honoured and excited about the opportunity to work closely with the Saddle Lake Cree Nation and Urban Systems to assist with their broadband and cellular initiatives. The fibre infrastructure will increase access to high-speed Internet for the nation, while paving the way for future economic growth,” said Rigstar CEO/President Dan Grisdale. These investments play an important role to help bridge the digital divide for rural communities.”

Mike Plotnikoff, interim Chief Executive Officer of Lite Access, said, “ We take great pride in working on the project and ensuring an effective and efficient deployment of broadband infrastructure to the community.”

About Rigstar

Rigstar Communications Inc. which operates as Rigstar Industrial Telecom (Rigstar), is a privately held entity that delivers full life-cycle communication services to organizations with expansive and remote network requirements across Canada and the USA. Rigstar has been designing, installing, and supporting strategic pervasive communication platforms both remotely and in urban environments for close to 25 years.

About Lite Access

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: LTE) (OTC: LTCCF) is a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost of the network deployment for telecommunications operators. As part of its suite of services Lite Access provides clients with integrated solutions or select components for the design and implementation of fibre optic networks.