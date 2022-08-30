Crescent European Specialty Lending Announces Financing for Primary Capital’s Refinancing and Recapitalization of Metamark

LONDON & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crescent Capital Group LP, a leading alternative credit investment firm, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy has provided financing to support Primary Capital’s refinancing and recapitalization of Metamark, a U.K.-based manufacturer and supplier of self-adhesive visual communication materials focused on retail advertising, commercial vehicle wrapping, architectural and other specialty applications. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Primary Capital, a U.K.-based private equity firm, acquired a majority stake in Metamark in 2017. Since then, Metamark has expanded its market-leading position and is a major player in the U.K. & Ireland possessing a combined manufacturer-distributor model. Established in 1992, the company’s self-adhesives are used by sign and graphics producers to make signage and other products used in promotional and advertising applications by brands and businesses. Metamark’s global customer reach now spans more than 50 countries.

“Crescent is pleased to support Primary Capital in its refinancing and recapitalization plans for Metamark, a company that has demonstrated a strong growth trajectory driven by its reputation for product quality and superior service,” said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and head of Crescent’s European Specialty Lending strategy. “This transaction demonstrates the type of flexible capital solutions we provide to leading companies and sponsors to support their growth.”

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent Capital Group is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Boston, London, and New York. With more than 95 investment professionals and over 200 employees, the firm invests at all levels of the capital structure, with a significant focus on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in senior bank loans, unitranche loans, high yield debt, mezzanine debt, and other private debt securities. As of June 30, 2022, Crescent Capital Group managed over $39 billion of privately-originated debt investments as well as marketable securities. For more information about Crescent Capital Group, please visit www.crescentcap.com.

About Metamark

Metamark is the U.K.'s leading manufacturer and supplier of self-adhesive SignVinyl, Digital Media and Speciality Materials for cutting and printing using modern ink species like solvent, Eco-Solvent, UV Cured and Latex. Outside the U.K., Metamark has shown significant growth in recent years. Metamark's global reach now spans more than 50 countries and has built up a network of highly qualified partners who supply and support Metamark products. For more information, please visit https://www.metamark.co.uk

About Primary Capital

Primary Capital Partners LLP are a mid-market private equity fund, backing UK-based management teams, and operating from offices in London and Manchester. Primary invests between £10 and £50m in four key sectors, those being Services, Technology, Industrial Technology and Consumer & Leisure.