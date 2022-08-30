SES Risk Solutions and Latchel Partner to Curb Rising Property Insurance Costs for SFR Property Managers and Landlords

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the SFR industry continues to grapple with rising costs and compressed margins, SES Risk Solutions and Latchel have partnered to create a unique program offering designed to curb the cost of property insurance for investors and property managers. The partnership leverages Latchel’s innovative emergency maintenance technology, the buying power of a property manager’s portfolio, and SES’s proprietary technology and underwriting expertise to deliver an exclusive property insurance solution to Latchel customers.

“We’re very excited about this partnership with Latchel because we are able to go beyond just achieving purchasing convenience,” said Scott Phillips, SVP, Strategic Partnerships and Digital Integrations, SES Risk Solutions. “SES is committed to forming strategic partnerships that drive actual tangible value to residential property managers and investor clientele of all sizes.”

SES identified Latchel’s service offering as a game changer for property managers to offer their investor clients significant cost savings to insure their properties. Latchel’s proprietary emergency maintenance technology significantly mitigates and reduces potential damage to a property from an emergency maintenance event. SES demonstrated how this service reduces the overall risk profile used to price property insurance and thus create an exclusive program with lower rates than what would be independently accessible to the open market.

“SES has created one of the most innovative insurance solutions to enable third-party property managers to create new revenue streams while increasing their landlord retention,” said Ethan Lieber, CEO of Latchel. “Latchel has always aimed to provide maintenance automation solutions that create new revenue streams rather than being a cost, so the benefits that SES offers hits the bullseye for Latchel customers. It is the perfect enhancement to the emergency maintenance expertise that we already deliver.”

About Latchel

Latchel is the only platform that combines revenue-generating resident amenities with maintenance software that empowers property managers to deliver unbeatable customer service. Latchel’s services allow property managers to save time, protect their assets, and improve resident and vendor relationships.

About SES Risk Solutions

SES is taking insurance out of the dark ages and utilizing digital integrations to allow property managers and landlords to access market-leading carriers. Whether you are an enterprise-level investor or just getting started, SES simplifies the process of purchasing insurance through instant quoting and online policy administration.

With rising property values and interest rates, the residential rental property industry has seen a massive shift in the market's needs and available technology. SES’s 30-year history with market-leading carriers combined with key partnerships in the space enable SES to provide tailored enterprise-level coverage and below-market rates to REI clients of all sizes.

To inquire about partnering with SES or for details on the Latchel partnership, email Partners@Ses-Ins.com or call (657) 261‑2470.