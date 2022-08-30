ECS Secures Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Supporting National Institutes of Health

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has secured a two-year, multiple award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract valued up to $49M in support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The full scope of the IDIQ includes support for NIH and other agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) across eight task areas:

Financial analysis, business solutions, and acquisition lifecycle support

Business process improvement and organizational assessment

Communication and training

Program planning and management services

Policy development, implementation, and administration

System integration

Center of Excellence support

Human resources

As an awardee, ECS will provide expertise across business solutions, process improvement, and system integration in support of the specified task areas. ECS will also gain access to compete for specific task orders in NIH and its Institutes, as well as other portions of DHHS and other federal agencies.

“ECS looks forward to supporting NIH’s mission of uncovering new knowledge that will lead to better health for everyone,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “As NIH works to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability, we will deliver world-class expertise to enhance their capabilities across a wide range of programs, systems, and departments.”

“NIH and its Institutes have access to a strong pool of potential partners in the federal marketplace, and we’re thrilled to be among the awardees of the Business and Professional Support Services contract,” said Stacey Donald, vice president of Health IT Business Development at ECS. “With more than 20 years’ experience supporting NIH, ECS is ready to grow our support with some of the industry’s best and brightest managed services experts.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit asgn.com.