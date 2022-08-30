Texas A&M University Mays Business School and Humana launch sixth annual healthcare analytics case competition.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mays Business School at Texas A&M University and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. have announced the details of the 2022 Humana-Mays Healthcare Analytics Case Competition, which showcases students’ analytical abilities to solve a real-world business problem. The prize package for winning teams totals $80,000 with $50,000 for first place, $20,000 for second place, and $10,000 for third place.

This sixth annual competition will be held virtually and is open to all accredited educational institutions based in the United States. Full-time and part-time master’s students from AACSB accredited Master of Science, Master of Arts, Master of Information Systems, Master of Public Health, Master of Business Administration programs, or other similar master’s programs in business, healthcare, or analytics, are eligible to enter. Students are invited to create teams of two to four students from the same university to attack a real-world business problem.

“The national analytics competition is an important part of our commitment to address healthcare issues. Enhancing the quality of this competition is the fact that it attracts the brightest graduate students from across the country. Using real-world, anonymized data in the case, the analyses students complete create high-impact learning opportunities for them while influencing the future of the dynamic healthcare industry,” said Ricky Griffin, Interim Dean of Mays Business School. “Healthcare is one of the three grand challenges established at Mays during our strategic planning process. This process also yields our vision, which is to advance the world’s prosperity.”

“Understanding our customers is the most critical of capabilities for us,” said Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard. “The future of healthcare depends greatly on data analytics for creating personalized, impactful experiences for our customers, which is why we’re excited about the opportunity to partner with my alma mater, Texas A&M University, on this unique opportunity for students.”

Teams are judged on the following criteria:

Quantitative analysis identifying key business insights Professionalism, data visualization, and presentation skills Ability to provide meaningful implications and recommendations based on results/insights

Key dates for 2022:

August 1: Registration opened for Kick-Off Call

Registration opened for Kick-Off Call September 14: Virtual Kick-Off Call for prospective participants – Business Problem unveiled

September 23: Team registration due by 11:59 PM (CDT)

Team registration due by 11:59 PM (CDT) September 27: Virtual Q&A session with competition leadership

October 16: Submissions for Round One due

Submissions for Round One due October 19: Top 50 Teams advancing to Round Two announced

October 26: Top 5 Finalists advancing to Round Three announced

Top 5 Finalists advancing to Round Three announced November 10: Virtual presentations and winners announced

Top winners from previous years include Georgia Tech (2021); The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (2020); University of California, Los Angeles (2018 & 2019); and Purdue University (2017).

About Mays Business School

At Mays Business School, we strive to advance the world’s prosperity. Our mission is to be a vibrant learning organization that creates impactful knowledge and develops transformational leaders. Mays Business School educates nearly 6,300 undergraduate, masters, and doctoral students in accounting, finance, management, management information systems, marketing, and supply chain management. Mays ranks consistently among the top public business schools in the country for its programs and for faculty research.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience with the goal of making health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at humana.com, including copies of: