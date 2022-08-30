Resurgens and Knack Announce Partnership to Accelerate Growth in its No-Code Software Development Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resurgens Technology Partners, a software-focused private equity firm, together with Knack, a no-code software development platform, are pleased to announce Resurgens’ investment in Knack. As a result of the partnership, Knack will look to further accelerate the growth of its platform, which equips customers to build their own applications to manage data, automate processes and streamline workflows, all without writing code.

Knack was founded in 2012 by web developers Brandon Griggs and Eric Katherman, who saw how difficult it was for their clients to build data-driven features and applications without an in-depth knowledge of coding. With its flexible database-driven approach, Knack is now one of the top no-code platforms, providing an easy-to-use no-code solution to thousands of customers across industries, such as fintech, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and others. The Knack platform enables users to easily build business applications that get data to the right users, at the right time, with the right workflows while leveraging drag-and-drop interfaces. No-code platforms are quickly becoming the go-to solution for businesses needing custom applications without dependency on IT or teams of developers. To drive further ease of use, Knack supports a robust online community of builders that clients can access for assistance.

The Resurgens’ partnership will enable the company to build on its momentum of enhancing the platform by creating additional product features, expanding its development team and customer support and optimizing its go-to-market strategies. Resurgens will also bring in experienced, world-class talent to support operations and play an active role in identifying M&A opportunities to drive further growth and expansion.

Resurgens and Knack are also pleased to announce the placement of Derek Hutson as Chief Executive Officer and the naming of Knack Founder Brandon Griggs as Chief Technology Officer. Wayne Williams, an industry veteran and Operating Partner at Resurgens, will join the board as the Chairman.

Hutson brings more than twenty years of software experience to the platform, with a focus on strategy, go-to-market optimization and M&A execution. He has held a wide range of leadership positions at multiple successful software companies and previously held the position of CEO of Liquibase, where he led the company during a phase of significant revenue growth and customer expansion.

“ As demand for more software capabilities continues to expand, time to market and access to development resources continue to be headwinds to innovation. The rapid expansion of no-code solutions is an obvious answer to this dilemma,” said Hutson. “ Knack has built a strong, innovative product to empower users to revolutionize the way software and SaaS solutions are built. The team is excited to add value to the active no-code industry and accelerate the next phase of growth by leveraging Resurgens’ operating model, which focuses on product-led growth and investing in talent.”

As the previous CEO and now CTO, Griggs will shift his focus exclusively to driving innovation. “ Providing our clients with transformative, easy-to-use products has always been our mission. It quickly became clear Resurgens’ hands-on approach and incredible breadth of experience aligned with the continuation of our goals,” said Griggs. “ With this partnership, we will be empowered to enhance our existing products and expand our portfolio to further serve our builders. We’re looking forward to a bright future with Resurgens.”

“ Proliferation of software across all verticals is undeniable,” said Resurgens Managing Director Adi Filipovic. “ No-code platforms such as Knack continue to remove barriers to creating powerful applications that address specific business objectives in a cost-effective manner, evident by over 65,000 applications built on Knack. The team is looking forward to playing a meaningful role in Knack’s growth and continuing to empower its users to build applications, manage data and grow their businesses more rapidly.”

This is the third recent infrastructure software platform investment by Resurgens. The Resurgens team plans to continue to invest heavily in the infrastructure software category, leveraging its deep domain expertise and bench of in-house expert operators.

Peak Technology Partners served as financial advisor to Knack.

About Knack

Knack is a no-code software development platform that provides users with the tools they need to manage, analyze and share business data. Founded in 2012 by Brandon Griggs and Eric Katherman, Knack serves over 5,000 customers with simple-to-build, efficient business applications for tasks like business productivity, accounting, team workflows and more.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is a tech-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens’ growing team offers a diversity of investing, operating and talent management experience, applying an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with additional professionals located in Austin, London and Silicon Valley.

FAQ: What is No-Code Application Development?

No-code application development is a high-growth category of software tools that provide non-technical users easy-to-use drag-and-drop interfaces to build custom applications, data and workflows without writing code. No-code platforms such as Knack, Airtable, Quickbase and Caspio are quickly becoming the go-to solution for businesses that need custom applications without the dependency on IT or teams of developers.