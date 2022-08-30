Comfort Keepers Renews Partnership with CareAcademy to Provide Online Caregiver Training

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareAcademy, the leading care enablement platform for home care and home health organizations, announced today that Comfort Keepers® has renewed its relationship with CareAcademy. Comfort Keepers, a leading provider of in-home care with more than 700 offices worldwide, will be able to offer franchisees broader access to CareAcademy’s mobile-first platform to aid in caregiver onboarding, training and compliance management.

“Comfort Keepers is pleased to renew our partnership with CareAcademy, enabling franchisees to train and upskill their caregivers to deliver the highest quality of individualized, in-home care. Providing our franchisees access to best-in-class solutions like CareAcademy helps us consistently meet our brand promise across every location while staying compliant with state training and certification requirements. CareAcademy helps save our owners valuable time and offers confidence when running their agency,” said Carl McManus, CEO of Comfort Keepers North America.

Since selecting CareAcademy as a preferred vendor in 2018, Comfort Keepers has trained more than 48,800 home care aides and administrators in the CareAcademy platform, completing 326,413 classes and logging 304,812 hours of training. CareAcademy’s platform automatically assigns home care aides to classes required in each state, making it easy for franchise owners to ensure compliance with state regulations.

Comfort Keepers is an active participant in CareAcademy’s CAREer Path Initiative, a first-of-its-kind higher-education partnership with Southern New Hampshire University, allowing direct care workers to earn college credits for training completed in CareAcademy’s platform.

“We are proud to hire compassionate individuals and offer them the training, certifications and education pathways to grow a career with us,” said Jennifer Berryman, Senior Director of Operations Services at Comfort Keepers. “CareAcademy helps us to upskill and advance our team members, allowing us to offer specialized, holistic care and meet the unique needs of every client through our Interactive CaregivingTM philosophy. And helping our team members develop and advance their careers is key to our core values.”

Comfort Keepers franchise owners attract top talent by advertising their flexible online training opportunities, both for initial training and ongoing education in specific areas of senior care. With CareAcademy marketing materials, franchisees prove to prospective families and referral partners that their home care aides are trained to meet their needs.

“We’re excited to renew and strengthen our relationship with Comfort Keepers, and appreciate the company’s commitment to enabling quality care through quality education,” said CareAcademy CEO and Founder Helen Adeosun. “We are proud to partner and look forward to continuing to enable the recruitment, onboarding, and retention of thousands of caregivers to provide the highest quality of in-home care.”

About CareAcademy

CareAcademy provides high-quality, state-approved training for home care agencies, home health agencies, franchise systems and payors that increases learner knowledge for better health outcomes. More than 300,000 learners have completed more than 1.5 million hours of training with CareAcademy. With easy-to-use, web-based courses and a robust administrator platform, CareAcademy offers education and compliance solutions for home care and home health organizations of all sizes, from small agencies to multi-state enterprises. To learn more, visit careacademy.com.

About Comfort Keepers®

For more than two decades, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. Comfort Keepers is a division of Sodexo, the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life. Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day in 67 countries, through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network and company owned locations that has grown to more than 700 locations around the world. In addition to providing services that focus on health care and senior markets, Sodexo’s integrated offerings encompass more than 45 years of experience in reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, foodservices, facilities and equipment management, and concierge services. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.