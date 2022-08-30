S2 Genomics signs Eisenberg for Israel Distribution for the Singulator™ 100 System to Accelerate Single-Cell Genomics Research

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S2 Genomics, Inc., today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Eisenberg for the promotion, sales, and support of S2’s Singulator™ 100 System and associated products for single-cell genomics and cell biology applications in Israel.

“Israel is a thriving market for single-cell genomics and cell biology research, creating a need for improved single-cell preparation solutions,” said Dr. Stevan Jovanovich, S2 Genomics’ Chief Executive Officer, “We are excited to welcome Eisenberg as a key partner for S2 Genomics. Eisenberg is a premier life sciences distributor for Israel and expanding our commercialization efforts with them represents a significant milestone for S2 Genomics.” “We are enthusiastic to partner with Eisenberg because of their track record of success throughout Israel and strong network of field application specialists, service engineers, and salespeople,” stated Dr. Ravi Vinayak, Vice President, Global Channel Sales for S2 Genomics.

S2 Genomics’ Singulator™ 100 system provides consistent isolation of single cells or nuclei from solid tissue samples, essential to producing high-quality single-cell data from difficult tissue types. The Singulator™ 100 system uses single-use disposable cartridges and proprietary reagents to automate tissue dissociation in a convenient workflow. In addition, the system allows users to create their own dissociation protocols, use their own reagents, and dissociate tissue at low temperature to minimize changes to cell transcriptomes.

Gal Israeli, Chief Executive Officer of Eisenberg noted, “We are thrilled to be working with S2 and expand our product portfolio for single cell genomics and cell biology applications. The Singulator can facilitate workflows for our customers working with a variety of sample types and applications, including clinical research.”

About S2 Genomics, Inc.

S2 Genomics, founded in 2016, is a leading developer of laboratory automation solutions for processing solid tissues for single-cell applications. S2 Genomics’ technology platforms integrate advanced fluidics, optics, and biochemistry to produce automated sample preparation solutions for single-cell sequencing and cell biology applications, enabling discovery and innovation in life science research, healthcare, and agriculture. For more information, visit https://S2Genomics.com.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

S2 Genomics, the S2 Genomics logo, and Singulator are trademarks of S2 Genomics, Inc.