IP Infusion Partners with Fujitsu Network Communications to Deliver Open, 5G Networking

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software and solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, announced today its strategic alliance with Fujitsu Network Communications, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for network operators and service providers. Under the agreement, Fujitsu Network Communications will augment its optical and packet networking portfolio with IP Infusion’s bundle of OcNOS® software and whitebox hardware. This collaboration will allow network owners to further enable openness and scalability across a wide range of use cases throughout their packet networks.

Fujitsu Network Communications’ transport portfolio additions, powered by IP Infusion’s OcNOS software, provide an open, cost-effective and scalable edge transport system to network operators and service providers. The offering leverages the latest in open whitebox hardware, open optics, and the Fujitsu Network Communications Virtuora® Network Control Solution. This flexible offering enables cell site routing (CSR) operation with seamless migration for 4G and 5G transport. The Fujitsu Network Communications and IP Infusion joint solution is another proof point validating 5G open networking for software-defined Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN).

“IP Infusion’s OcNOS networking software platform expands the Fujitsu Network Communications transport toolbox to support any 5G mobile xHaul and aggregation configuration,” said Paul Havala, Head of the Optical Business Division at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “This newest offering combined with our Smart xHaul solutions toolbox delivers up to 70% reduction in total cost of ownership for mobile operators, while positioning them to provide transport for emerging private 5G, enterprise, and i4.0 applications.”

“IP Infusion’s strategic alliance with Fujitsu Network Communications opens up mobile networks to accelerate innovation,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Fujitsu Network Communications’ strong market presence in North America expands the market for OcNOS, while clearly differentiating Fujitsu Network Communications’ transport offering.”

Along with expanding the Fujitsu Network Communications 5G transport solution and having thousands of successful global deployments, IP Infusion has gained significant traction over the past year. IP Infusion was named a Leader, Outperformer and Platform player in GigaOm’s recently released Network Operating System (NOS) Radar Report for the second consecutive year.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators with over 500 customers and thousands of deployments. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

IP Infusion and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark or trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.