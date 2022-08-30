Stacks+Joules Partner with Google to Upgrade the Lower Eastside Girls Club Diversity in Automated Buildings Laboratory

Learn more about the Diversity in Automated Buildings Laboratory (DAB Lab) from Stacks + Joules, the Lower Eastside Girls Club and Google. The DAB Lab will be the world’s-first and only dedicated building automation learning facility entirely focused on training women for the workforce.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stacks+Joules, a non-profit project-based learning, job placement, and career development program are thrilled to announce their partnership with Google as they join forces to transform the Lower Eastside Girls Club (LESGC) facility into a living laboratory. The $400,000 award will support the upgrade of the 40,000 sq. ft space into the Diversity in Automated Buildings Laboratory (DAB Lab), where women who are out-of-school and out-of-work will receive free hands-on training in cutting edge building automation systems (BAS) and will have access to direct placements into paid internships and jobs. Since 1996, LESGC has been providing free innovative, community-based programming and services for young women and gender expansive youth, ages 10-23, designed to connect them with their passions, celebrate their curiosity, and channel their creative energy. The DAB Lab will be the world’s-first and only dedicated building automation learning facility entirely focused on training women for the workforce.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Stacks+Joules not only to meet a highly motivated group of people finding their ways in the BAS industry, but also to help incorporate a data-centric approach to the curriculum,” said Sabine Lam, Workplace Tech & Data lead at Google. “The industry is starving for a diverse workforce and ready to embrace change. It’s incredibly rewarding to play a key role in the transition to a digitized workplace while addressing challenging environmental and social goals and supporting the next generation of talented female youth.”

As part of the larger automation industry, the hardware, software, and job-specific competencies essential for success in the BAS industry are advanced and rapidly evolving. This upgrade will give students access to be trained on these emerging technologies that are critical to success.

“As the nation faces the carbon reduction goals targeted to address climate change, it is clear that there is a lack of workforce for green energy jobs,” said J Michael Conway, Founder and Executive Director of Stacks+Joules. “Furthermore, there is a disparity of female representation in the space and we’re proud to help bridge the gap and provide access and training on these critical technologies that are necessary to help women in this field succeed.”

This project is set to span over the next three years.

About Stacks+Joules

Stacks + Joules is a nonprofit workforce development program, training overlooked populations for jobs in Building Automation. Our mission is to give more people the chance to have careers that use technology for the common good. Through high quality experiential learning, we provide students and adult learners with the skills, real-world experience, and professional networks necessary for them to master the advanced technologies that affect the way we live and work.