ASM Global Announces Plans to Offer Innovative Mobile Charging to Guests Throughout Worldwide Portfolio in Partnership With chargeFuze

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adding an unsurpassed digital touchpoint for fans in its renowned portfolio, ASM Global has announced a long-term partnership with Fuze Technology Inc (chargeFUZE) to become the first international venue company to ensure that fans will no longer compromise the live entertainment experience as a result of low battery life on their mobile device.

As the “Official Charging Provider” of ASM Global venues, chargeFUZE’s portable and powerful charging network is being installed in the largest worldwide network of arenas, stadiums, theaters and convention centers. ChargeFUZE’s innovative technology will enable fans to remain untethered and to charge any device from the comfort of their seats. This new initiative will allow fans to stay plugged in to all new digital initiatives being offered by ASM Global including digital ticketing and on demand food ordering.

ASM Global President and CEO, Ron Bension said, “Innovating the guest experience is at the forefront of everything we do. ChargeFUZE will untether our fans from antiquated charging stations, ensuring they don’t miss any of the action while keeping their devices fully charged.”

ChargeFUZE’s all-in-one portable chargers will be made available for rental via a quick QR code scan. When finished, fans can return the charger at their convenience to any of the chargeFUZE kiosk locations throughout the venue.

ChargeFUZE co-founder Ryan Levy said, “As we continue to scale and pioneer the landscape for out-of-home mobile charging, our goal is to become the ubiquitous solution across all experiences. We believe that in today’s digital world, individuals should always be enabled by their devices to experience and share all that’s available. We are thrilled to partner with ASM Global, further accelerating our growth as we will reach over 20,000 events and 100+ million fans who pass through ASM Global’s doors every year.”

Brandon Afari, chargeFUZE co-founder, also added, “We are proud to formalize such a strategic partnership with a company like ASM Global, as we share objectives related to pushing innovative initiatives and solutions out into the market. We are excited for what’s to come, both on a domestic and international level; and we look forward to the impact we will have across ASM’s portfolio around the world.”

The technology is already rolled out across many ASM Global venues, including U.S. Bank Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Oakland Arena, RingCentral Coliseum, Gila River Arena, Greek Theater, Target Center, Fiserv Forum, Mechanics Bank Arena, Pechanga Arena, Toyota Arena, Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, INTRUST Bank Arena, Cowtown Coliseum and Tech Port Center + Arena.

Installations will continue throughout ASM Global’s extensive venue portfolio in the U.S. and Europe.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on

asmglobal.com

About chargeFUZE

ChargeFUZE is the largest and most innovative provider of high-speed, on-the-go mobile charging. It is making the experience of mobile charging ubiquitous by allowing users to rent a portable charger on the go from any of their kiosks. ChargeFUZE’s comprehensive network of autonomous kiosks enables users to charge their phones anywhere, and never miss a moment of the action, the event or their experience. When they’re done, users can easily return the portable charger at any chargeFUZE kiosk nationwide in over 25 states. They are currently powering guest experiences across sports, entertainment venues, music festivals, experiential retail, hospitality venues, casinos, hospitals, universities, restaurants, bars and many more. More information is available at chargefuze.com, contact@chargefuze.com or Instagram.