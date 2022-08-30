Snapchat Discover Picks Up Exile Content Studio’s “La Casa de Los Creadores”

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“La Casa de Los Creadores” (The House of Creators), the nine-episode short-form Spanish language digital series created by Candle Media’s Exile Content Studio, will premiere on Snapchat Discover beginning September 1st. The series is a made-for-digital murder mystery featuring popular content creators Caín Guzmán, Floriza Aguirre, Oswaldo Rada, Gloria Valencia, Pablo Mondragón, Paulino Razo and Sergio Ibarra. Collectively, these creators boast 40.5 million followers across social media. The series was directed, produced and written by Mexican screenwriter Jesús Elizondo, and based on an original idea by Guzmán.

The format initially debuted this Summer across Exile’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok accounts, yielding a total of nearly 22.7 million impressions, reaching nearly 10.7 million viewers, and generating 1.2 million interactions in June and July. Speaking to a highly engaged, youthful audience in the U.S., Mexico, and Colombia, the series will soon be featured on Snapchat’s high-profile Discover tab, reaching Snap’s 347 million daily active users worldwide.

“The results of ‘La Casa de Los Creadores’ and its addition to Snapchat Discover are a clear example of how our digital brands are well positioned for multiple platforms and audiences,” said Andrés Bayona, Head of Digital Creative Production at Exile Content Studio. “Expanding across additional digital platforms allows us to reach even more consumers and further build this and other digitally native content franchises.”

“We are excited to add this production of Exile Content Studio to Snapchat Discover," said Ignacio De Los Reyes, Leader of Snap Inc. Media Partnerships in Mexico. “For Snapchat, it is very important to share local content that entertains, informs and inspires our community with innovative formats. There are now more than 90 active channels in Spanish from our partners on Snapchat Discover, including ‘La Casa de Los Creadores’ and Caín Guzmán’s own creator show, ‘Top Views.’”

Discover is the tab where Snapchatters can find content curated by the platform's media and creator partners. From real-time reports on politics or the economy, to the latest news from pop culture, sports and entertainment.

To stay up to date with Exile’s upcoming projects, follow along at @ExileContent.

About Exile Content Studio

Exile Content Studio creates content in Spanish and English for a global audience across multiple platforms — TV, Film, Audio and Digital. Exile’s team has led content production for the largest Spanish-language media companies in the world with responsibility for film studios, OTT service, broadcast and cable networks, music, news and digital. The company’s current slate includes award-winning talent across genres and formats. To stay up to date on Exile’s projects, follow @ExileContent on Twitter and Instagram.

About Candle Media

Candle is an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises built for the digital age. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle was founded by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a Camera focused company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our best opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to the progress of humanity by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.