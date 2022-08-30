AFYREN Diversifies Sales With Two Strategic Contracts to Supply Players in the Cosmetics and Nutraceuticals Markets

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France & LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that offers manufacturers bio-based, low-carbon products made using technology based on natural micro-organisms, today announced the signing of two new commercial contracts for organic acids produced at its AFYREN NEOXY factory. The deals, involving a European and an American player, are for applications in the field of cosmetics and nutraceuticals.

Climate change has been top-of-mind worldwide this summer, and major economic players are stepping up efforts to reduce their impact on the environment.

Like all AFYREN customers, the two new purchasers will be able to use fully circular ingredients in their products and develop low carbon solutions. They will benefit from AFYREN’s approach, a reliable supply chain based on sustainable, renewable resources that do not compete with the human food chain.

AFYREN’s biobased organic acids help customers address increasing consumer demand for more natural goods. In the cosmetics and nutraceuticals subsegments, this demand is particularly acute. AFYREN's unique value proposition allows its clients to position themselves as sustainable players in their sectors, no longer dependent on fossil-based ingredients — a status that can bring with it clear economic advantages.

With these new deals, AFYREN now has contracts signed for its products in all six of its priority markets: food, feed, flavors & fragrances, lubricants, life sciences and material sciences. AFYREN is proud to contribute to the transition toward sustainable ingredients in all of these industries.

AFYREN has now pre-sold more than 70% of AFYREN NEOXY’s targeted production volume of organic acids, underscoring the interest and confidence manufacturers of all kinds have in AFYREN's industrial development, and opening up prospects for future plants outside of France.

About AFYREN

Founded in 2012 to meet the growing need of industries to reduce the use of petroleum derivatives in their production chain, AFYREN produces biomolecules derived from the reuse of non-food biomass. These ingredients are widely used in human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics, and fine chemicals. This production of renewable carbon, which is firmly grounded in the circular economy, uses fermentation technologies that are the result of 10 years of research and are patented worldwide. AFYREN is a winner of the 2030 Global Innovation Contest in the "Plant proteins and plant chemistry" category and was selected in the French Tech 120 in 2020 and 2021. In 2018, AFYREN committed to its industrial project by creating the AFYREN NEOXY joint venture with Bpifrance’s SPI fund. The AFYREN NEOXY plant under construction in the Grand Est region will produce AFYREN organic acids in 2022. AFYREN and AFYREN NEOXY employed more than 70 people at their sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. In 2021, AFYREN listed on Euronext Growth® exchange in Paris, raising a total amount of 70.4 million euros with the objective of accelerating its industrial development (Afyren's ISIN: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information: afyren.com