Alex. Brown Realty and Biynah’s Transportation-Related Industrial Portfolio Continues to Grow

BALTIMORE & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alex. Brown Realty (ABR) and Biynah Industrial Partners, LLC (BIP) have recently added four additional assets to its nationwide portfolio of truck terminals and high flow-through industrial assets. The joint venture is actively pursuing additional opportunities to expand the portfolio, which now includes 14 assets.

The joint venture’s latest acquisitions include three truck terminals with a total of 105 dock doors and a 5.3-acre drop yard in Winston Salem, North Carolina. The truck terminals are located in Louisville, Kentucky (45 doors), Tampa, Florida (32 doors), and Charleston, South Carolina (30 doors).

Jeff Josephs, Managing Partner at BIP, is pleased with the response the portfolio’s expansion effort has generated from interested sellers. “Our team has constructed a robust pipeline since the portfolio was established in December 2021,” said Josephs. “We look forward to continuing the positive momentum.”

“Biynah is well-known in the industrial market and is doing a great job sourcing deals for the portfolio,” said Tom Burton, Senior Managing Director and CIO of ABR.

Alex. Brown Realty (ABR) is an independent real estate investment manager specializing in value-add, opportunistic, and core-plus investments in the middle market. The firm was founded in 1972 by the partners of Alex. Brown & Sons, a Baltimore-based investment bank organized in 1800. Since the inception of the firm, ABR has acquired over $4 billion of assets, representing over 400 transactions. ABR has sponsored five real estate funds and is currently marketing its sixth fund. The firm is an SEC-registered investment advisor. www.abrealty.com

Biynah Industrial Partners, LLC (BIP) is a Minneapolis-based private equity firm that makes direct investments in industrial real estate located throughout the United States. www.biynahpartners.com