Memorial Health System Joins HealthTrust for Supply Chain Resiliency and Group Purchasing Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Memorial Health System (Memorial), a not-for-profit medical network in Gulfport, Mississippi, has joined HealthTrust Performance GroupSM for supply chain resiliency under an exclusive, multi-year group purchasing agreement. Based in Gulfport, Miss., Memorial is jointly owned by the City of Gulfport and Harrison County. Its expansive footprint includes three hospital facilities, four outpatient surgery locations, outpatient diagnostic centers, and more than 110 Memorial Physician Clinics.

As a member of HealthTrust, Memorial joins an extensive, aligned network of the country’s leading hospitals and health systems. HealthTrust will serve as the IDN’s exclusive group purchasing organization (GPO), giving its providers access to a broad portfolio of supplies and services, and a fast track to savings from HealthTrust’s one-price-for-all contracting approach.

“We welcome Memorial Health System, its physicians and staff and are excited to activate our sourcing, analytics and supply chain capabilities to support their goals of reducing costs and improving performance,” said Ed Jones, HealthTrust president and chief executive officer. “The truest meaning of community involves clinicians and supply chain working together to serve patients and their families with high quality care. We look forward to a long and successful relationship and are committed to doing our part to provide the highest-quality supplies and services at the best value.”

Throughout the relationship, Memorial teams will have access to comprehensive supply chain solutions, including spend analytics, custom sourcing, continuing education, and clinical integration services to advance performance in cost, quality and outcomes.

“Having served the community for more than 75 years, the decision to sign with HealthTrust is an investment in our commitment to provide exceptional care for residents of the Mississippi Gulf Coast area,” said Kent Nicaud, Memorial Hospital president and chief executive officer. “Our first priority remains to improve the health and well-being of our communities. As a HealthTrust member, we will be best positioned to continue supporting the clinicians and staff whom we rely on to deliver exceptional care and transform healthcare throughout the region.”

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (HealthTrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage our operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves over 1,800 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, and more than 57,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites. HealthTrust has earned designation as a Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee.

About Memorial Health System

Memorial Health System has been dedicated to healing, inspiring, and transforming the health of our community since 1946. Memorial’s expansive footprint includes three hospital facilities, four outpatient surgery locations, a medical office building, outpatient diagnostic centers, more than 110 Memorial Physician Clinics, and post-acute services including skilled nursing, long-term care, certified Alzheimer/Dementia Unit, and continuous care community living. With a vision of being the driving force that improves the health of our patients throughout their lifetime, Memorial is committed to advanced care. Memorial offers several of the region’s most comprehensive clinical programs and medical specialties unique to the Coast, including a Level III Neonatal ICU, state-designated Level II Trauma Center, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and Mississippi’s first nationally certified Primary Stroke Center. Learn more by visiting wearememorial.com.