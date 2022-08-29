People2.0 Acquires HR Consulting and EOR Services Provider, Husys

PHILADELPHIA & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--People2.0, the world’s largest global employer of record (EOR) and agent of record (AOR) services platform, announced today that it has acquired Husys, an India-based end-to-end HR consulting and EOR services provider. The transaction marks People2.0’s fifth acquisition in the past year as it continues to expand its global footprint and suite of EOR and AOR services. This latest acquisition further expands People2.0’s capabilities to service global conglomerates in the rapidly growing India market, while providing Husys with additional capabilities around the world.

“Not only is it an honor to partner with an experienced and proven EOR services provider like Husys, but it signifies another important step in our mission to be recognized around the globe as the leading enabler of flexible and mobile work arrangements,” said Erik Vonk, Executive Chairman and CEO.

“Having just celebrated our 20-year anniversary, we have been reflecting on how far Husys has come and the opportunities we have ahead of us in the ever-changing world of work,” said GR Reddy, CEO and founder. “We are grateful to our customers, employees, and partners that have enabled us to get this far. We are excited for the future and the benefits our teams and customers will get as we join the People2.0 family.”

In March, People2.0 announced the acquisition of Abu-Dhabi based EOR/AOR services provider BOTH, expanding its footprint to include the rapidly growing MENA market. In April, the acquisition of the Ayers Group in Sydney solidified People2.0’s market leadership position in Australia. Last month, People2.0 expanded its service offerings through the acquisition of the Brookson Group, a leading UK-based provider of support services to independent contractors.

The Husys team will be joining People2.0’s regional APAC operations to ensure relational continuity and enable them to guide clients in making the best use of People2.0’s global resources. In the coming months, Husys will begin its transition to the People2.0 name and brand. Further details of the deal have not been disclosed.

About People2.0

People2.0 is the world’s leading enabler of global, mobile, flexible, and remote work arrangements. The company’s employer of record (EOR) and agent of record (AOR) establishments around the world, networked by its proprietary FlexLife™ technology platform, create a unique global ecosystem within which talent suppliers can engage any category of worker in any work arrangement, anywhere, while independently working professionals have access to business support services and portable benefits. Global workforce deployment is facilitated through a single master services agreement and one point of contact. Visit People20.com.

About Husys

Husys—started in 2002, in Hyderabad, India—were frontrunners in introducing an innovative end-to-end HR department outsourcing for small-to-medium sized companies. Over the years the company has scaled up to be the trusted partner for HR service companies. With the introduction of the PEO/EOR service line in 2007, Husys helped more than 500+ global companies expand into India.

For the last 20 years, Husys successfully served 3000+ domestic and international companies with their proprietary HRIS software. ApHusys (HRIS application), is an innovative, one-stop solution for complete HR solutions enabling Husys to service its clients with speed and efficiency. Visit Husys.com.