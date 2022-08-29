Telestream Integrates with Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM, Emphasizes Video Quality Monitoring and Analytics

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & NEVADA CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, and Telestream, a global leader in video quality monitoring, test and measurement solutions, today announced that Surveyor ABR Active, Telestream iQ's ABR streaming QoE and QoS monitoring technology, is integrated within Verimatrix StreamkeeperSM Multi-DRM, available in the Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform.

Through the integration, Telestream further builds on its innovative offerings for the digital video industry which include workflow automation, media processing, and quality monitoring solutions for the production and distribution of video. Telestream’s integration with Streamkeeper Multi-DRM allows users to capitalize on Verimatrix’ s cost-effective cloud-based solution while maintaining full visibility into video and audio content quality. Together, Verimatrix and Telestream accelerate time to market while maintaining service visibility for operators.

Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM delivers studio endorsed best practices for content protection, with meticulous focus on ensuring superior video viewer experiences. As a suite of adaptive cybersecurity technologies that include and go beyond DRM, Streamkeeper allows video service providers to manage revenue risk in a world of continuously changing threats from video piracy and cybercriminals.

Telestream’s video quality monitoring solutions are trusted worldwide to provide video service assurance and operational visibility for valuable live and on-demand video services. As digital workflows move to the cloud, Telestream’s pedigree monitoring solutions, coupled with Verimatrix, means those planning to migrate their video workflows to the cloud will have equal or better operational visibility than ever before.

Telestream iQ provides full video and audio quality analysis both at the transcoding location and post CDN for live and on-demand services, allowing operators full visibility into content quality issues – even with full security encryption in place. Telestream iQ’s solutions ensure that audio and video quality errors such as compression errors, pixelization, black screen, still frame, and audio loudness are caught early, allowing rapid time-to-resolution and the ongoing protection of revenue and reputation.

“A longstanding alliance partner of Verimatrix, Telestream is proud to be one of its first partners to integrate with Streamkeeper Multi-DRM,” said Joel Daly, vice president of product management at Telestream. “Together we provide a solution that builds security, service assurance and operational visibility into cloud video workflows, de-risking the migration to cloud for global content and video service providers.”

“We’re extremely pleased to work with such highly-recognized industry visionaries such as Telestream as we continue to widen the number the number of integrated solutions available within Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM,” said Sebastian Braun, senior director of product management at Verimatrix. “We’re pleased to continue our acceleration of additive value adoption through a global network of trusted partners.”

Verimatrix Streamkeeper is available in multiple tiers and includes features such as a real-time performance dashboard, on-call support integrations and alerts, individual device risk scoring and anti-piracy countermeasures.

Surveyor ABR Active provides essential insights that enable content owners and streaming service providers to manage critical issues relate to Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) for live and on-demand services. It acts as the most critical viewer, measuring video flows for every bitrate variant and format.

For more information about Verimatrix Streamkeeper, visit: www.verimatrix.com/products/streamkeeper.

About Telestream

For nearly 25 years, Telestream® has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry. The company develops products for media processing and workflow orchestration, live capture, streaming, production, video quality assurance, virtual events and video hosting, content management, and video and audio test solutions. Available on premises or in the cloud as well as in hybrid combinations, Telestream solutions make it possible to reliably get video content to any audience, regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. Telestream is privately held with corporate headquarters located in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts.

For company and product information, visit www.Telestream.net.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.