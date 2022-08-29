Grain & Barrel Spirits Selected As Official Spirits Partner of Wilderness Collective

Grain & Barrel Spirits, which develops and scales craft spirits that connect the best artisans to consumers worldwide, has partnered with Wilderness Collective, which operates best-in-class adventures to help people disconnect and discover character through exploration. As Wilderness Collective’s official spirits partner, the collaboration will showcase our high quality spirits made for the outdoor drinking occasion for both Chicken Cock Whiskey and Tequila Eterno Verano. (Photo: Business Wire)

Grain & Barrel Spirits, which develops and scales craft spirits that connect the best artisans to consumers worldwide, has partnered with Wilderness Collective, which operates best-in-class adventures to help people disconnect and discover character through exploration. As Wilderness Collective’s official spirits partner, the collaboration will showcase our high quality spirits made for the outdoor drinking occasion for both Chicken Cock Whiskey and Tequila Eterno Verano. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grain & Barrel Spirits, which develops and scales craft spirits that connect the best artisans to consumers worldwide, has partnered with Wilderness Collective, which operates best-in-class adventures to help people disconnect and discover character through exploration. As Wilderness Collective’s official spirits partner, the collaboration will showcase our high quality spirits made for the outdoor drinking occasion for both Chicken Cock Whiskey and Tequila Eterno Verano.

Originally established in 1856 and known as "The Famous Old Brand," Chicken Cock Whiskey boasts an incredibly rich heritage. In addition to its flagship Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye, the brand recently introduced Island Rooster Rum Barrel Rye, a bold new limited-edition release of Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey finished in Caribbean rum casks for at least six months.

Tequila Eterno Verano which officially launched this summer, is a range of new ultra-premium tequilas (Blanco, Reposado and Añejo) made for adventurous souls. Inspired by Bruce Brown’s classic 1966 surf film “The Endless Summer,” Eterno Verano is for anyone who’s ever wanted to strap a surfboard to a van and head south. The new lifestyle brand embodies the adventurous and wanderlust spirit of the surf culture epitomized in the film in which viewers embark on a journey with Robert August and Mike Hynson to undiscovered locales like Cape St. Francis, a small village in South Africa, Senegal, Australia, and Hawaii.

“We’re thrilled to work with Grain & Barrel Spirits, whose dedication to making bold and interesting spirits aligns perfectly with our vision for timeless experiences,” said Steve Dubbeldam, who founded Wilderness Collective in 2011 with a goal to inspire and equip people to discover a rhythm of adventure in their own lives. “We bring together some of the best things in life into one experience—adrenaline-filled adventure, exploration of wild spaces, incredible food and beverage, and deep, soulful conversations.”

“Summer is the ideal season to embark on an unforgettable outdoor adventure and we can’t think of a more likeminded partner than Wilderness Collective. Both Chicken Cock and Eterno Verano are adventure driven spirits brands that you’ll want to take along for the ride on all your outdoor adventures,” said Matti Anttila, founder of Grain & Barrel Spirits, which owns both brands.

To learn more about Wilderness Collective and to find your next adventure including motorcycle and UTV trips, visit the Wilderness Collective 2022-2023 Trip Calendar. Chicken Cock Whiskey and Tequila Eterno Verano products are available in WC’s backwoods bar on every Wilderness trip, both brand websites and Reserve Bar.

About Grain & Barrel Spirits

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Grain & Barrel Spirits develops and scales craft spirits that connect the best artisans to consumers worldwide. The company’s core brands include: Chicken Cock Whiskey, an historically significant whiskey brand established in Paris, Kentucky, in 1856; Dixie Vodka, the leading premium homegrown vodka produced in the Southeast, the Official Vodka of NASCAR and one of the fastest-growing craft brands in the United States, having won the prestigious 2019 and 2020 and 2021 “Rising Star” Growth Brands Awards from Beverage Dynamics magazine; Virgil Kane Lowcountry Whiskey; High Goal Luxury Gin, a small batch, ultra-premium gin produced in Charleston; Elvis Whiskeys, a duo of Elvis Presley-inspired whiskeys; and Tequila Eterno Verano, a range of ultra-premium tequilas made for adventurous souls. Grain & Barrel has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America three years in a row.

About Wilderness Collective

Wilderness Collective operates best-in-class adventures to help people disconnect and discover character through exploration. Founded in 2011, Wilderness Collective's goal is to inspire and equip people to discover a rhythm of adventure in their own lives. Our motto is: “Wilderness Makes You Better” and we really believe it. We’re a team of talented guides, filmmakers, chefs, photographers and folks you’d want to go camping with. We work extremely hard to bring together some of the best things in life into one experience—adrenaline-filled adventure, exploration of wild spaces, incredible food and deep, soulful conversations. Oh and yes, we really do take our guests' phones away for the weekend ;)