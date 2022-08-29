PopHealthCare and Emcara Health Partner with Martin’s Point Health Care to Enhance Care for Seniors in its 5-Star Medicare Advantage Plan

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PopHealthCare and its national value-based medical group, Emcara Health, today announced a partnership with Martin’s Point to deliver comprehensive health assessments and risk adjustment services for more than 58,000 Generations Advantage members, the organization’s Medicare Advantage plan for seniors in Maine and New Hampshire.

“We’re incredibly proud to have achieved the highest Medicare Advantage ratings in the state for the last 10 years and committed to providing the best care experience for each patient and member we serve,” said Andrew Hostetter, Vice President, Data Analytics & Risk Adjustment at Martin’s Point. “Emcara Health’s complete in-home health assessment allows us to consider the socioeconomic factors influencing our members’ health, while PopHealthCare’s risk adjustment analytics solution ensures we’re accurately reimbursed for the care we provide.”

PopHealthCare delivers a fully integrated approach to care delivery, risk adjustment, and quality enhancement. Specializing in serving regional and community-based health plans, the company supports health plans to retrieve medical records, review clinical content, and ensure accurate coding of members’ medical conditions. Emcara Health, a subsidiary of PopHealthCare, delivers comprehensive health assessments to members in person and virtually, uncovering and helping to resolve care gaps as well as issues related to Social Determinants of Health.

“Martin’s Point Generations Advantage is the highest rated Medicare Advantage plan in its region and is one of 21 organizations that received a 5-star rating nationwide, in part due to its commitment to providing innovative care experiences that meet its members unique needs,” said Eric Galvin, CEO of PopHealthCare and Emcara Health. “This is an increasingly important factor for seniors who have more health insurance options to choose from than ever before and increasingly want to age in place.”

To learn more about partnering with PopHealthCare and Emcara Health, please contact Allison Unger, Chief Sales Officer at allison.unger@pophealthcare.com.

About Emcara Health

Emcara Health is at the forefront of delivering a proven model for in-home care solutions. With a passionate team of dedicated healthcare experts, we improve the quality of life for vulnerable populations with health challenges across urban and rural communities. Our integrated suite of in-home care solutions spans advanced primary care, complex care management and treatment, transition of care, and annual in-home assessments. Our physician-led multidisciplinary care teams deliver industry-leading outcomes across the quadruple aim in health care delivery – patient experience, quality, lower cost of care and joy in work. Part of PopHealthCare (a GuideWell Company), Emcara Health is one of the nation’s leading value-based medical groups, focused on the mission of reimagining how healthcare is delivered. For more information, visit www.emcarahealth.com.

About PopHealthCare

At PopHealthCare, we believe that healthcare should be personal. For us, that means bringing care to those who need it most, where they will be able to achieve their health goals best – at home or where they reside. With 23 clients in 19 states, PopHealthCare offers a fully integrated approach to care delivery, risk adjustment, and quality enhancements, serving the highest risk populations with unwavering commitment and dedication. We are proud to be part of the GuideWell family of companies, transforming the delivery of care through new innovative care models that provide superior health outcomes to patients. Visit www.pophealthcare.com for more information.

About Martin's Point Health Care

Martin's Point Health Care is a not-for-profit organization based in Portland, Maine. Martin's Point provides primary and specialty care at their Health Care Centers in Southern Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. They also offer Medicare Advantage plans in Maine and New Hampshire and TRICARE Prime health plans serving military retirees and the families of active-duty military in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit www.MartinsPoint.org for more.