Crackle Plus and PetSmart to Launch New Original Makeover Series "Pet Caves"

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) today announced it has partnered with PetSmart to create a 10-episode series celebrating pet parents who will do anything for their furry friends. Pet Caves will premiere exclusively on Chicken Soup for the Soul - a free AVOD streaming TV service available on VIZIO and Samsung-connected TVs beginning September 1. The series will also be available on demand for free on September 15 via Crackle on CTVs, mobile and tablet devices as well as at Crackle.com.

Featuring pet owners transforming a space in their home to make their pets as happy as their pets make them, Pet Caves is hosted by Atlanta-based pet behaviorist Kayla Oliver and celebrity design architect Nina Ferrer (HGTV’s Design Star and Clean House New York). In each episode, Kayla and Nina visit a PetSmart store to outfit the dazzling domicile with all the latest and greatest pet necessities and accessories. Dogs, cats, bunnies, and even a bearded dragon all get the white glove treatment to turn their living space into their own private pet paradise.

In addition to PetSmart products and services highlighted in each episode, the series will also feature strategic media buys and other tailored content from PetSmart across Crackle Plus’ network of streaming services.

“We saw Pet Caves as a great opportunity to work with two beloved brands, Chicken Soup for the Soul Studios and PetSmart,” said Rasheed J. Daniel, principal and executive producer for Teamsheed. “As a black-owned business, we were also attracted to the diversity not only reflected in the show but also the values reflected in both of these esteemed organizations.”

“Our partnership with PetSmart perfectly reflects our commitment to provide like-minded brand partners with the opportunity to act as creative collaborators on our quality programming and to pursue unique integrations,” said Darren Olive, executive vice president of National Sales and Strategy for Crackle Plus. “We continue to double down on bringing a fresh viewing experience to our audience who are not only savvy consumers but are also interested in the ways in which content can go beyond the screen.”

“At PetSmart, we’re always seeking innovative ways to connect with pet parents and share our unrivaled expertise and love for pets,” says PetSmart senior vice president and chief marketing officer Will Smith. “Home is truly where our pets are, and what better way to show we’ll do anything for pets than by shining a light on the stories of people who revitalize their homes just for their furry, feathered, or scaly family friends? That’s exactly what Pet Caves does.”

The series is executive produced by Rasheed J. Daniel of TeamSheed Productions and Michael Winter for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Corey Noll and Lexi Brown serve as co-executive producers, and the series is distributed globally by Screen Media.

Crackle Plus’ recent releases include the plus-size mountain climber documentary Kili Big, season 2 of the hit college thriller series In the Vault, the exclusive scripted series Les Norton, starring Rebel Wilson, the sci-fi series Salvage Marines starring Casper Van Dien, Inside the Black Box, hosted by Joe Morton, and the award-winning BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Crackle Plus also recently announced season three of the award-winning series Going From Broke.

The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touchpoints.

