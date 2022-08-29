Orthopedic Care Partners Closes Investment in Wentzville, MO Ambulatory Surgery Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthopedic Care Partners (“OCP”), a strategic partner and support organization for top-performing orthopedic practices currently comprised of Motion Orthopaedics (MO), The Orthopaedic Institute (FL), The Steadman Clinic (CO), Tucson Orthopaedic Institute (AZ) and other leading affiliated practices, today announced the close of its investment in a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center (“ASC”) in Wentzville, Missouri. The ambulatory surgery center will be part of OCP’s Motion Orthopaedics platform.

Rich Gilbert, M.D., CEO of OCP, stated, “Wentzville is the fastest growing St. Louis suburb, and this investment is a significant growth milestone for OCP and Motion that enables us to better serve our existing patients and meet the needs of a rapidly expanding community.”

Motion Orthopaedics surgeon David King, M.D. added, “We are excited to partner with OCP in the Wentzville ASC. Our aligned visions will help expand care to a rapidly growing region of Missouri.”

The facility, which opened its doors in late 2021, includes clinic space, an imaging center and two operating rooms. The facility will be utilized by Motion’s core group of physicians, which includes surgeons, physiatrists and occupational medicine practitioners.

OCP is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners (“VHP”), a lower middle-market healthcare services private equity investment firm with expertise in growing care provider platforms.

About Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP)

Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP) is the leading partner for high-performing, quality and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.ocpmgmt.com.