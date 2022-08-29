IRI Taps Into Epsilon’s Clean Room, Accelerating CPGs’ Ability to Create Closed-Loop Data Ecosystems

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRI®, which recently merged with The NPD Group to create a leading global technology, analytics and data provider, and Epsilon®, a global advertising and marketing technology company, announced today an expanded partnership that connects Epsilon’s unique identity solution, CORE ID®, with IRI’s transaction data for consumer packaged goods clients via Epsilon’s clean room, Epsilon PeopleCloud Prospect.

The partnership enables CPGs to leverage Epsilon’s clean room and IRI’s granular CPG transactional dataset to create their own closed-loop data ecosystem for insights, audience development, activation and measurement. IRI transaction files include brand, UPC, purchase time, number of each item purchased, price, basket total and categories and is aligned to CORE IDs across all brand touch points, devices and groups and designed with privacy in mind.

The joint outcome can help provide key benefits to CPG companies, including:

The ability to inject insights about buyers across the brand portfolio into media planning and consumer experiences.

Improved media efficiency and performance with identification of their highest-value consumer prospects.

Activation across owned and paid channels with partners of their choice for omnichannel personalization at scale.

Delivery of in-flight reporting inclusive of unmodeled sales attribution.

“IRI has one of the deepest and broadest CPG data assets in the world, and we are excited to work with Epsilon to create a closed-loop path forward for CPG brands, offering marketers a robust media planning, activation and measurement platform,” said Jennifer Pelino, executive vice president and head of Global Media Solutions for IRI. “By transitioning from the use of third-party identifiers to first-party data through data enhancement, advertisers and their agencies can help create the most accurate audiences for activation, yielding greater return on campaign investments.”

Epsilon’s clean room, unlike others in the market, is pre-loaded with Epsilon’s proprietary data, which is constantly aligned to brand and partner data through the curation of purchase, behavioral and additional signals using 380 billion daily data points captured in real time. Together, Epsilon’s clean room — equipped with more than 200 million CORE IDs in the United States — and IRI’s transaction data set enable CPG marketers to maximize campaign reach, efficiency, accuracy and analytics with granular purchase-based audiences across all end points.

“Epsilon’s ‘smart’ clean room can enable analytics teams to focus more on generating actionable insights and less on the mechanics of operating the clean room,” said Kate Sirkin, executive vice president, Global Data Partnerships for Epsilon. “Our approach brings together best-in-class curated datasets to maximize a CPG brand’s ability to plan with an integrated platform and move seamlessly to execution, driving greater value against their marketing campaigns.”

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a global advertising and marketing technology company positioned at the center of Publicis Groupe. We connect advertisers with consumers to drive performance while respecting and protecting consumer privacy and client data. Epsilon accelerates clients’ ability to harness the power of their first-party data to enhance, activate and measure campaigns with confidence. We believe in an open, privacy-first advertising ecosystem. Over decades, we’ve built the industry’s most comprehensive identity graph to give brands, agencies and publishers the ability to reach real consumers across all channels and the open web. For more information, visit www.epsilon.com.

About IRI

IRI unifies technology, analytics and data to reinvent how people and companies make decisions, take action and optimize performance. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.