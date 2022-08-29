Entravision Enters into Strategic Partnership with LATV Networks

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with LATV Networks, a minority-owned and operated media company serving the Latino community as a content hub, talent incubator and cultural advocate.

“Entravision is very excited to partner with LATV Networks,” said Juan Saldivar, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer of Entravision. “Our Company has extensive digital marketing expertise when it comes to reaching growing Latino audiences. This new partnership will provide LATV Networks with avenues to expand the distribution of their younger-skewing bilingual content at scale by leveraging our advanced technology infrastructure. At the same time, it further strengthens Entravision’s marketing portfolio of digital and content platforms.”

Through shared resources, content collaborations, and customized executions, Entravision and LATV Networks will deliver creative and engagement-driven solutions that will allow access to the growing influential power of Latinos. LATV Networks will be able to further advance their unique value proposition to bring to market a more comprehensive offering supercharged by Entravision. Entravision will help accelerate LATV Networks’ digital growth by providing advanced data technology and multi-channel distribution for LATV Networks’ original content. The partnership will bring to market a unique connected television (CTV) offering with over 5,000 hours of content and innovative premium digital video content designed to expand the video marketplace across LATV Networks’ core content pillars: Latino Culture, Latinas, LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latinos.

“By accelerating the growth of our CTV and digital platforms uniquely emphasizing Latino culture beyond language, this partnership addresses many of the challenges of marketing to our diverse and nuanced culture. Together, Entravision and LATV Networks will deliver unprecedented value to advertisers looking for innovative and flexible ways to reach Hispanic consumers of all ages, language choices, and media consumption preferences,” said Andres Palencia, CEO of LATV Networks.

Adding to Mr. Palencia’s statement, Bruno Seros-Ulloa, President of LATV Networks stated, “This collaboration addresses the increasing demand for our groundbreaking, authentic Latino content that can now be even further amplified with Entravision’s support. From arts and entertainment to food, fashion, music and lifestyle, LATV Networks truly immerses itself in all things Latino.”

“The union of Entravision, a proven leader in the Hispanic media market, and LATV Networks, a unique content hub for the Latino community, offers brands even more opportunities to share robust and creative campaigns with their target audiences,” said Chris Munoz, EVP of National Sales for Entravision. “Marketers are more aggressive now than ever before when it comes to engaging with consumers. As a result, they recognize the importance of delivering their message in precisely the right environment. Our vast portfolio of combined assets will provide our new mutual clients with a variety of innovative solutions that meet their evolving marketing needs.”

Through LATV Networks’ high volume production capabilities, this partnership addresses the increasing demand for authentic Latino content. Entravision will assist and support LATV Networks with the expansion of their content on streaming platforms such as Pluto TV, STIR, VIX and Peacock, among others. Further, Entravision and LATV Networks will approach new sales initiatives with customized incentives to provide first-to-market omni-channel offerings as well as open cross-promotion sales and distribution opportunities to advertisers. For more information on programming and how to watch LATV Networks, please visit latv.com/schedule.

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company connecting brands to consumers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About LATV Networks

Latino Alternative TV (LATV) is a pioneering bilingual media company elevating the Latino voices redefining culture. LATV is a certified minority-owned company amplifying authentic bilingual content through cable TV, digital publishing, social media, and streaming. LATV content emphasizes Latino culture and Latina empowerment, as well as LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latino pride. For more information visit latv.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.