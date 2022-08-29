Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Sells Monte Nido

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that it has sold its portfolio company Monte Nido & Affiliates (“Monte Nido” or the “Company”) to funds managed by Revelstoke Capital Partners LLC. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996, Monte Nido is a leading provider of treatment programs and services to adults and adolescents with eating disorders. The Company operates five respected brands with over 45 facilities across the U.S. that provide a continuum of care encompassing inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient treatment. Its superior, industry-leading clinical outcomes, quality of staff and individualized approaches underpin its best-in-class clinical reputation.

Matthew Rich, Partner of LLCP, said, “We are very proud of what Monte Nido has accomplished since we invested in the company. The world-class management team tripled the number of facilities through de novo openings and strategic acquisitions, while never wavering in its commitment to the highest quality treatment and industry-leading clinical outcomes. The business is exceptionally positioned for continued growth, and we wish Candy and the entire management team continued success with their new investor.”

Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido, commented, “Our management team is grateful for LLCP’s partnership and guidance throughout our relationship. As a result of their strategic and financial support, Monte Nido has grown significantly, enabling our Company to have a greater impact on the lives of those working toward recovery from eating disorders. LLCP’s management-centric approach has been an important driver of many of our accomplishments, and we are proud to have helped expand access to care to so many patients in need.”

The sale of Monte Nido is LLCP’s eleventh successful exit since the beginning of 2021, following Hand & Stone, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, CJ Fallon, HomeVestors, West Academic, Best Lawyers, Caring Brands, FlexXray, Trinity Consultants and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Monte Nido was an investment of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Fund V, L.P.

Harris Williams served as the lead financial advisor. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Polsinelli PC served as legal counsel to Monte Nido in connection with the sale.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 39-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, business and healthcare services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure can provide a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP’s global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by nine partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 19 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $13.0 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $9.0 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.