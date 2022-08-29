CapIntel and NEI Investments Partner to Power Better Experiences for NEI’s Wholesalers, Advisors, and Clients

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel, a leading financial technology company that improves the day-to-day workflow, efficiency and fund analysis for financial services wholesalers and investment advisors, today announced a new partnership with NEI Investments (NEI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of one of Canada’s largest independent wealth management firms, Aviso Wealth Inc.

Through this partnership, NEI will employ CapIntel’s intuitive FinTech solutions to streamline sales operations and enhance the use of fund data. By leveraging CapIntel’s proprietary technology, NEI’s wholesalers will experience added efficiency in their everyday tasks, including the ability to build portfolio comparisons more quickly, and easily craft best-in-class sales materials to assist advisors in their client conversations.

“Canadians today are increasingly demanding more information and greater transparency around how they invest their hard-earned money,” says Tim Prescott, SVP and Head of Asset Management at Aviso Wealth. “Partnering with CapIntel will provide NEI with access to sophisticated portfolio analysis and comparison tools that will enable advisors and their clients to invest with the highest degree of confidence.”

“The current market has highlighted the need by Canadian investors to have access to advisors who take the time to understand their goals, provide sound and personalized financial advice, and add clarity and context to those recommendations,” said James Rockwood, CEO of CapIntel. “We’re thrilled that our platform will support the teams at NEI to continue doing just that, while improving the wholesaler, advisor and client experience.”

CapIntel’s platform will seamlessly integrate with NEI’s existing technology, taking the company’s sales enablement capabilities to a new level in response to advisor demands and client expectations. The benefits of this partnership will continue to be realized as CapIntel evolves its platform to meet the changing needs of wholesalers and investment advisors as they redefine the standard for outstanding client experiences.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Toronto-based financial technology company leading the way in developing intuitive, web-based applications for financial professionals. CapIntel is on a mission to elevate personal finance, and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments. CapIntel's platform helps financial advisors provide better service to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 10,000 advisors and 3 of the 5 Big Banks in Canada on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience.

About NEI Investments

NEI Investments is a Canadian asset manager specializing in responsible investing, with over C$11 billion under management. With over 30 years of firm experience, NEI is committed to providing Canadian investors with a broad range of responsible investment solutions. The company delivers disciplined, active asset management with a focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. NEI Investments also manages and operates a proprietary active ownership program, and has been a signatory of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment for more than 15 years. NEI Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms. We're a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry, helping hundreds of institutional and retail organizations gain a competitive edge. By connecting to our flexible centre of integrated products and services, our partners are empowered to provide better wealth management to their clients. Our comprehensive offering includes investment dealer and insurance services supporting thousands of financial advisors across Canada. Our asset manager, NEI Investments, is a specialist in responsible investment funds and portfolios. Our award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing™, enables self-directed investors to build their wealth with confidence. And Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers.