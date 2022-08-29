Internist Shirin Peters, M.D. of Bethany Medical Clinic Shares Back-to-College Health Tips and Tricks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summer is winding down and college students across the country are settling into their dorms and new class schedule for the fall semester. As routines and in some cases climates change drastically for these students, Shirin Peters, M.D., Founder of Bethany Medical Clinic, offers her tips to help college students ensure they keep their immune system strong and are prepared to fight germs while back on campus.

“Living in dorms, college students are surrounded by many germs on the daily from communal showers to door handles, it is important to be prepared as colds can spread ever so quickly in these environments,” says Dr. Peters. “To help ease this stress, students can implement routines that will keep them healthy and their rooms cleanly throughout the school year.”

Dr. Peters recommends the following tips to boost immunity:

Make sure to have immune boosting products on hand. Coming off the summer it can be hard for college students to get their bodies adjusted for the new semester and early 8 am class sessions. Make sure to have a medicine drawer in your dorm room, and keep it stocked with products that contain vitamin C and Zinc. I like Zicam Daily Immune Support, a gummy supplement designed with Zinc, vitamin D, and vitamin C to give the immune system a boost all in one sitting. When cold symptoms do slip through the cracks, I recommend Zicam RapidMelts, which shorten colds at first sign.

Clean your room thoroughly. Over the summer uninhabited dorms can pick up a lot of dust and dander that can result in allergies, sniffles and sneezes. Vacuuming carpet and upholstery daily to remove unwanted dust and wearing a mask while cleaning dust-laden surfaces can reduce exposure to allergy triggers. Cover your pillows and mattress in air-tight allergen-resistant covers to eliminate dust mites and add a protective layer while you sleep. Use a HEPA filter in your home to remove dust and allergens from the air and help protect against airborne contaminants. Remember to change any air filters monthly to help avoid excessive airborne dust, lint, animal dander, bacteria, fabric fiber and food material that accumulate over time.

Stay on schedule with balanced diet and exercise. Being far away from home, I notice routines can start to break. Exercise can be performed in numerous ways from a daily morning walk around campus to spending an hour a few days a week at the campus recreation center. When hitting the dining hall, I know there can be many options, but eating nutritious and vitamin-rich foods is key to stay healthy. For instance, incorporating honey into your diet may immunize you to an irritant due to its natural antibacterial properties and can even help soothe a sore throat. Taking a daily multivitamin such as vitafusion MultiVites, which provides essential vitamins and minerals, is a great way to keep the body balanced and health a priority.

Get enough sleep. In college with a smaller Twin XL bed, roommate and other factors, I know it can be difficult to get a good night’s rest. According to a study by Harvard, “Seventy to 96 percent of college students get less than eight hours of sleep each week night.” While I know with long nights in the library during the week and fun with friends on the weekend it can be hard, but I recommend at least 6-7 hours a night to keep the body on track. For those who may have trouble falling asleep in a noisy dorm, sometimes our brains need an extra kick to get into deep sleep faster and stay there longer. Zicam Sleep + Immune Support gummy is a great option that you can take 1-2 hours prior to bedtime, to help you get uninterrupted sleep and a daily value of Zinc, Vitamin C and Vitamin D for immune support so you can be ready to tackle the next day.