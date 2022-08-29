DeVry University Partners with CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech to Expand and Diversify the IT Workforce

NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeVry University has partnered with CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech to develop new career options in IT while helping organizations recruit new talent to fill their staffing needs. The apprenticeship program aims to fill high-demand IT occupations by expanding training and certification opportunities, particularly from underrepresented communities in the current tech force.

"This partnership demonstrates, once again, DeVry’s commitment to closing the opportunity gap while preparing learners for a workforce that is shaped by continuous technological change,” said Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., DeVry University’s provost and chief academic officer. “It’s paramount for us to continue creating shorter, agile forms of education, and working closely with partners to provide a hands-on learning experience.”

DeVry’s tech programs along with CompTIA Apprenticeship for Tech help learners to develop a strong foundation in core IT, business and tech concepts while providing real-world on-the-job experience and addressing current and long-term workforce needs.

According to CompTIA Tech Jobs Report, job postings for technology positions approached 484,000 in July. Through the first seven months of 2022, U.S. companies listed approximately 3.1 million job postings for tech positions, an increase of 49% for the same period last year.1

"We can demonstrate to employers of any size and from any industry that by investing in training through apprenticeship they can gain access to a diverse pool of candidates and create a predictable pipeline to meet their tech hiring needs," added Amy Kardel, vice president for strategic workforce relationships at CompTIA.

Instruction and training delivered through the apprenticeship program are based on National Guideline Standards created by CompTIA in collaboration with the American Institute for Research and approved by the U.S. Department of Labor. These standards detail the competencies in technical and employability skills that apprentices need to join the IT workforce in occupations such as tech project coordinators, tech support specialists, network support specialists, cybersecurity support technicians, and data analysts.

Companies participating in the program gain access to a deeper, more inclusive talent pool that better reflects the growing diversity of today’s workforce. Registered apprenticeships for technology jobs also offer businesses the opportunity to upskill and reskill current workers, while connecting new candidates to promising careers in IT.

About CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org. AIR and CompTIA were selected by the USDOL to serve as a national Industry Intermediary for expansion of apprenticeship in tech occupations. built according to the Registered Apprenticeship Program model.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu.



1 https://www.comptia.org/newsroom/press-releases/tech-jobs-market-powers-on-with-strong-gains-and-historically-low-unemployment-rate-comptia-analysis-finds

