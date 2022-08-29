Scent Beauty Enters Exclusive Retail Partnership With Perfumania and Fragrance Outlet for Dolly Parton Fragrance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scent Beauty, the disruptive DTC omnichannel developer of culturally relevant proprietary and exclusively licensed fragrance brands, has entered a retail partnership with both Perfumania and Fragrance Outlet in North America and Guam for Dolly Parton’s Eau de Parfum, DOLLY Scent From Above.

Perfumania and Fragrance Outlet, each with over 100 stores nationwide as well as their websites, carry over 1,500 brands of authentic fragrances. Each of these fine retailers offer customers a wide range of premiere fragrance offerings. As part of this partnership, Perfumania and Fragrance Outlet will donate five dollars from the sale of each DOLLY Scent From Above Eau de Parfum to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library through the end of this year. Imagination Library is Dolly’s non-profit program dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five.

“We are thrilled to partner with Perfumania and Fragrance Outlet to bring DOLLY Scent From Above to a wider network of customers across the country. Their diverse selection of high-quality fragrance offerings and commitment to supporting Imagination Library align perfectly with our vision and goals for the brand,” said Steve Mormoris, Founder + CEO of Scent Beauty.

DOLLY Scent From Above Eau de Parfum retails at $78 for a 100ml spray + 10ml rollerball combo/bundle and is available at Perfumania and Fragrance Outlet now.