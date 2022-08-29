Dear, Klairs, a Representative Skincare Brand of Wishcompany Receives the Grand Prize of Vegan Cosmetic of the Year 2022 Award from the Korea Customers Forum

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dear, Klairs, a representative skincare brand of Wishcompany (CEO Park Soungho) specializing in Korean beauty brands, contents, and commerce, received the grand prize of Vegan Cosmetic of the Year 2022 in the Brand of the Year Awards hosted by Korea Customers Forum.

The Brand of the Year Awards hosted by the Korea Customers Forum is the most significant annual brand award in Korea that selects and awards the brand of the year through nationwide consumer polls. This year's online polls and one-on-one telephone surveys have been conducted from July 4 to 17.

In this survey, the primary age group that selected Dear, Klairs was the 20s and 30s, composed of 75.33% female and 23.67% male. One of the eye-catching features is that the brand received higher scores from the one-on-one telephone surveys. The telephone survey, which targeted 1,000 Generation MZ users who have vegan cosmetic experience, shows better accuracy than online polls.

“We are more than grateful to receive the Brand of the Year Award that is recognized by its fairness and reliability through the nationwide consumer polls,” Wishcompany CEO Park Soungho said. “We will strive to grow into Korea’s leading vegan cosmetic brand based on Dear, Klairs’ philosophy of pursuing a balanced life.”

Dear, Klairs has established itself as a steady seller in major distribution channels in 64 countries excluding China, such as the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It is also implementing campaigns focusing on Generation MZs who pursue vegan-friendliness and sustainability.

Dear, Klairs is a brand launched in 2010. All Dear, Klairs products contain vegan formula, and have completed vegan certification by PETA, an international animal rights organization. In addition, top-selling products like the Supple Preparation Facial Toner and Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop have surpassed 2 million bottle sales, becoming global million sellers at home and abroad.