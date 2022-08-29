Neurosurgery One in Littleton, Colorado Treats First Patient with ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery

Bill Lawson, left, jokes with Dr. Darlene Bugoci, radiation oncologist, and Dr. J. Adair Prall, neurosurgeon, just minutes after his 50-minute treatment with the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform. He is holding the mask that was used to keep his head in place during the radiosurgery to accurately target an acoustic neuroma. Professional photo by Ellen Jaskol.

William (Bill) Lawson, of Edwards, CO, was the first patient in the Rocky Mountain region to undergo ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery at Neurosurgery One in Littleton. He was treated for an acoustic neuroma, a benign tumor on the main nerve leading between the inner ear and brain. Professional photo by Ellen Jaskol.

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced that Denver-based Neurosurgery One became the first provider in the Rocky Mountain region to treat patients using the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. ZAP-X is the latest advancement in completely non-invasive brain tumor treatment and aims to set new standards in patient safety, comfort, convenience, and treatment accuracy. Neurosurgery One doctors are now performing stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) using ZAP-X in an outpatient facility in the south Denver metro area of Littleton, Colorado.

The first patient, a male in his 50s who has lived in Colorado for forty-five years, was treated for an acoustic neuroma (also known as vestibular schwannoma), a benign tumor of the nervous system. Acoustic neuromas are known to cause hearing loss, in addition to pain, dizziness and balance problems.

“As an electrical contractor with a passion for kiteboarding, windsurfing, skiing and foiling, I live a very active lifestyle, so maintaining my quality of life is extremely important,” said Bill Lawson, the first ZAP-X patient treated at Neurosurgery One. “I am excited to be the first ZAP-X patient in Colorado. Knowing that I was treated by the most modern, cutting-edge technology with an excellent team behind the treatment is very rewarding.”

“Our neurosurgeons have treated patients for decades with stereotactic radiosurgery as a precise non-surgical option for cranial conditions, including brain tumors, meningiomas, trigeminal neuralgia, and vestibular schwannomas,” said Dr. J. Adair Prall, MD, FAANS, senior partner and CEO of Neurosurgery One in Denver. “Having the ZAP-X system now allows us to treat our patients with the latest SRS technology and provide world-class care in a convenient and easy-to-access location.”

Stereotactic Radiosurgery is a well-established procedure to non-invasively treat many primary and metastatic brain tumors with high-intensity radiation, and often provides equivalent or superior clinical outcomes to surgery. When compared to historical whole brain radiotherapy (WBRT), which often requires many weeks of radiation treatment, SRS minimizes healthy brain tissue exposure and has demonstrated improved preservation of patient cognitive function.

“Unlike multi-purpose, full-body radiotherapy systems, ZAP-X was purpose-built without compromise for treating the brain with SRS,” said Dr. Darlene Bugoci, radiation oncologist in Littleton. “This focused approach supports the clinical objective of reducing radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue and mitigating the risks of potential neuro-cognitive deficit and related complications.”

Being the first and only “vault-free” radiation delivery technology, ZAP-X also eliminates the long-standing practice of prolonged patient isolation in a two-to-three-million-pound concrete bunker during treatment. This pioneering approach also now allows the clinical team, and in some instances, family members to be adjacent to the patient during treatment, with the goal of creating a more comfortable and confident patient experience.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler. In addition to being CEO of ZAP, Dr. Adler is Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. Dr. Adler is also renowned as the inventor of the CyberKnife® system and founder of Accuray, Inc. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate legacy use of Cobalt-60.

About Neurosurgery One

At Neurosurgery One, our entire team is committed to helping you achieve a higher quality of life. Our highly trained and experienced medical teams develop customized treatment plans using the most-advanced procedures and technology. We offer many types of minimally invasive spine and brain surgery to help you recover faster with less pain. Learn more at www.NeurosurgeryOne.com.