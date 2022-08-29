Capital Construction Holdings Partners with Options Exteriors

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Capital Construction Holdings (www.capitalmn.com), a premier provider of roof replacement and repair and other exterior restoration services to residential customers across the U.S., has partnered with Options Exteriors (www.optionsexteriors.com).

Founded by Aaron and Christina Bible, Options Exteriors is a leading provider of residential roof replacement and repair services across the Midwest. The business is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN, with three additional locations serving customers across Minnesota, Iowa, and surrounding states.

Aaron Bible, CEO of Options Exteriors, commented “We are extremely excited about the tremendous growth that our company has seen over the past several years, and we believe that partnering with Capital Construction Holdings and O2 Investment Partners is the right move to take the business to the next level.”

Andy Oakes, CEO of Capital Construction Holdings, commented “Aaron and the team at Options have quickly established themselves as one of the top roofing companies in the Midwest. We couldn’t be more thrilled to link arms with them as partners moving forward. They bring a strong sales engine that will be a tremendous help as we continue to add scale and build out a national footprint.”

Mike Cotant of O2 Investment Partners commented, “Options Exteriors has established itself as a premier roofing contractor in the Midwest and we couldn’t be more excited for them to partner with us at Capital Construction Holdings. Options is a crucial addition to the platform as we endeavor to expand our footprint and build a best-in-class residential roofing company.”

About Capital Construction Holdings

Capital Construction Holdings is a provider of roof replacement and repair and other exterior restoration services to residential customers across the United States. Capital is headquartered in Burnsville, MN. Additional information is available at www.capitalmn.com.

About Options Exteriors

Options Exteriors is a leading provider of residential replacement and repair services across the Midwest. Options is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN, with additional locations in St. Cloud, MN, Des Moines, IA, and Cedar Rapids, IA. Additional information is available at www.optionsexteriors.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.