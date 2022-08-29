DQ Gives Fall Décor a Cozy-Cool Makeover to Celebrate New Fall Blizzard Treat Menu

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This fall, the season’s coolest décor is coming home. In anticipation of the new Fall Blizzard® Treat Menu, American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) is debuting a festive throw pillow collection, designed and scented to flavor your home. Available in two unique sets of three pillows inspired by - and scented as - the new Fall Blizzard Treat Menu, the pillow flights add a touch of seasonal inspiration to your space while filling it with the sweet smells of fall, including cinnamon, pumpkin and more.

Perfectly designed for the season, the first pillow flight centers around a soft swirled cinnamon roll-shaped pillow that looks and smells fresh out of the oven in honor of the Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard Treat. It’s accompanied by two square accent pillows in shades of cocoa and rich cream for the OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat, and red and pink for the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard Treat, putting the cherry on top of any space.

The second pillow flight offers fragrant fresh-baked flair with a statement pillow scented and designed like a slice of pumpkin pie for the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat. It’s accented by square pillows that feature a seasonal sprinkle of chocolate, caramel and cream for the SNICKERS® Brownie Blizzard Treat and a rich orange, perfectly hued and scented like the REESE’S® Take 5 Blizzard Treat.

“Each year, our Fall Blizzard Treat Menu offers the popular flavors of fall, and the new pillow flights bring our fan-favorite treats to life in a fresh way with scents and style,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ. “Our fans will be inspired to grab a Blizzard Treat, snuggle up and take in the scents of the season with friends and family.”

The Fall BLIZZARD Treat Menu Pillow Flight Sweepstakes

Fans can enter for a chance to win* one of the Blizzard Treat-scented pillow flights by heading to @DairyQueen Instagram, Facebook or Twitter between September 7 and September 16 and look for posts dedicated to the Fall Blizzard Treat Menu Pillow Flight. There, they can enter by following @DairyQueen and commenting with their favorite Fall Blizzard Treat Menu flavor and using #DQPillowSweepstakes (limit one comment per post). Full sweepstakes rules can be found at DQ.com.

Packed with cozy-cool tastes that embody the very best of the season, the DQ Fall Blizzard Treat Menu includes three new flavors and returning favorites:

NEW! Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard Treat: Soft cinnamon roll pieces and brown butter cinnamon topping blended with creamy DQ soft serve

The new Fall Blizzard Treat Menu is now available at participating locations for a limited time only.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U. S. (D.C.) excluding Texas, 18 years and older. Ends 09/16/22. See Official Rules, including odds and prize descriptions, at DQ.com. Void where prohibited.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc. (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire), which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.