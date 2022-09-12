Base Business Solutions and Uniphore Partner to Bring Emerging Technology to Vietnam’s CX Industry.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Base Business Solutions (BaseBS), a leading provider of cloud and hosted customer experience (CX) and contact center solutions in Vietnam today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Uniphore, the leader in Conversational AI and Automation. Through this partnership, BaseBS will be well positioned to enhance customer experiences, improve employee performance, and better understand customer insights to achieve superior business outcomes.

As part of the agreement, BaseBS will offer customers Conversational AI and Automation capabilities across their initiatives around self-service and assisted service channels.

Uniphore’s X platform is an integrated conversational AI and automation platform that combines automatic speech recognition (ASR) including the Vietnamese language, natural language processing (NLP), robotic process automation (RPA), emotion AI and knowledge AI that enterprises need in today’s tech-savvy customer era. These technology components translate into specific offerings for customers in the form of chatbots, voice bots, conversational analytics for quality automation, and customer analysis and agent guidance in real-time.

The partnership will have far-reaching benefits for customers, employees, and organizations that will impact not only how they do business today as they continue to adjust to the current global situation, but also in the long term. Benefits include:

Personalized automated resolutions for customers thus bringing in time to value through Uniphore’s U Self Serve product

for thus bringing in time to value through Uniphore’s U Self Serve product Contact center employee productivity and efficiency will see a boost through U-Assist, a Uniphore product that can guide agents in real-time with in-call alerts, next-best-action and reduce their after-call work

will see a boost through U-Assist, a Uniphore product that can guide agents in real-time with in-call alerts, next-best-action and reduce their after-call work Businesses will be able to make data-driven decisions with smarter conversational analytics. Through Uniphore’s U Analyze solution, businesses can transform CX by analysing conversations from across platforms including voice, email, and text to increase effectiveness with omnichannel support and an integrated view of conversations to discover customers' intent and sentiments

“BaseBS is extremely pleased to partner with Uniphore on our journey to bring emerging technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and automation to the CX industry in Vietnam,” said, Mr. Pham Xuan Phuc, Vice President, Base Business Solutions. “With Uniphore’s conversational AI and automation platform we will be better positioned to enable our customers to personalize conversations, enhance contact center employee productivity and use conversation insights for better decisions.”

“We are excited about the partnership with BaseBS as they look ahead to strengthen and offer more comprehensive CX solutions for contact centers in the local market,” said Mr. Gokul Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Asia, Uniphore. “We see a natural synergy with BaseBS thereby creating strong joint value propositions, go-to-market strategies, and unmatched CX solutions for enterprises, and experiences for customers.”

BaseBS is part of Uniphore’s Reseller partner program. The program provides partners with the necessary resources to leverage cutting-edge technology and enhance their portfolio and offerings resulting in increased revenue growth. Uniphore also launched the Unite App Alliance Partner Program, which enables value-driven collaboration and cross-selling for participating Independent Software Vendors (ISV) to have greater access to and involvement in shaping the direction and strategy of tomorrow’s conversational AI and automation, and supporting CX technology innovation.

About Uniphore

Uniphore is the global leader in Conversational Automation. Every day, billions of conversations take place across industries — customer service, sales, HR, education and more. Whether they are human to human, human to machine or machine to machine, conversations are at the heart of everything we do, and the new currency of the enterprise.

At Uniphore, we believe companies that best understand and take action on those conversations will win. We have built the most comprehensive and powerful conversational automation platform that combines conversational AI, workflow automation and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) with a business user friendly UX in a single integrated platform to transform and democratize customer experiences across industries.

Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Base Business Solutions (BaseBS)

Founded in 2005, BaseBS is one of the leading companies providing cloud and hosted customer experience and contact center solutions in Vietnam. BaseBS offers tailor-made CX solutions to hyper-scale and large enterprise clients that empower them to achieve customer service excellence and gain competitive advantages in the market.

We are honored as Advanced Technology Partner of Cisco in implementing Call Center & Contact Center infrastructure. A combination of comprehensive industry expertise, a professional team and leading-edge technologies enables our clients to modernize their customer journey and maximize business productivity. Our portfolio is active in a wide range of business areas such as Banking & Finance, Insurance, Retail, Logistics, Hospitality, Medical & Healthcare, etc.