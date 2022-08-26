PFG Launches Associate Resource Group Program

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) recently launched its first enterprise Associate Resource Group (ARG), Women of PFG. ARGs are voluntary, company-sponsored, networks of associates who share a common identity or goal. Led by associates, ARGs help create a sense of belonging, enhance career development and promote cultural awareness.

“Associate Resource Groups are a key component of our associate engagement framework and strategy,” said Claudia Mills, Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion at PFG. “These communities are a powerful way to foster inclusion and empower associates. Positioned as critical business partners, their collective voice offers us a diverse and more complete perspective in key aspects of our business that help inform and guide our direction.”

Led by co-chairs Sherri Hager, Vice President, Strategy & Customer Experience, and Thyra Austin, Vice President, Human Resources, Women of PFG have filled committee leadership positions, launched a campaign to increase membership, and identified ways to engage and elevate women through valued industry relationships and key events.

“It’s important our workforce reflects the diversity of the communities we serve. Introducing Women of PFG is a positive step for our company as we focus on being a diverse and inclusive workplace,” said Craig Hoskins, President and Chief Operating Officer, PFG, and Women of PFG Executive Sponsor. “As we position our company for future growth, our ARGs will play a key role in helping us build a high-performing, innovative and inclusive culture, which will make PFG a better and more productive place for associates to work.”

Women of PFG is the first of eight ARGs that will help lead PFG into the future. Additional PFG ARGs will support other associate populations including:

Black/African American

Hispanic

LGBTQ+

Asian American and Pacific Islander

Veterans

Associates with Disabilities

Young Professionals

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.