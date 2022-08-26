Women Health & Beauty Supplements Market Intelligence Report 2022: A $55+ Billion market in 2021 - Global Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Women Health & Beauty Supplements Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Women Health & Beauty Supplements Market is projected to reach USD 93.41 billion by 2027 from USD 55.11 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 9.19% during the forecast period.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

The report on women health & beauty supplements identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.

Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Report Findings

The Americas Women Health & Beauty Supplements Market size was estimated at USD 18,243.03 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 19,584.00 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.63% to reach USD 29,993.64 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Women Health & Beauty Supplements Market size was estimated at USD 13,634.87 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 15,182.37 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.94% to reach USD 24,086.38 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Women Health & Beauty Supplements Market size was estimated at USD 23,236.99 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 25,316.01 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.17% to reach USD 39,339.86 million by 2027.

Company Usability Profiles:

Amway Corp.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Bayer AG

Blackmores Limited

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Fairhaven Health, LLC

Fancl Corporation

GNC Holdings, Inc.

Grape King Bio Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Nestle S.A

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Pharmavite LLC

Suntory Holdings Limited

Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

The Nature's Bounty Co.

Usana Health Sciences, Inc.

Vita Life Sciences Ltd.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Product:

Botanicals

Enzymes

Minerals

Omega-3

Probiotics

Proteins

Vitamins

Consumer Group:

Perimenopause

PMS

Postmenopause

Postnatal

Prenatal

Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Online

Pharmacies/ Drug Stores

Age Group:

Above 70 Years

Age 15-30

Age 31-50

Age 51-70

Application:

Beauty Hair Care Nail Care Skin Care

Women's Health

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



