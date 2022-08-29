Peace Out Skincare Launches Dual Skincare-Makeup Pore Minimizing Solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peace Out Skincare, a cult-favorite and leader in innovative, targeted skincare solutions enters the skincare-makeup hybrid space with the launch of Peace Out Instant Pore Perfector. This next generation beauty product is applied as the final step of a skincare routine with immediate visible results, such as blurred pores, fine lines and texture, reduced redness, extended makeup wear, plus a refinement of skin’s texture over time.

Founder and CEO, Enrico Frezza has cornered the market with his one step skincare solutions. As the brand continues to expand their product offerings, Peace Out Skincare is eager to create products that target a multitude of skin concerns. The introduction of Instant Pore Perfector is the brand’s first foray into the skincare meets makeup space, with the focus of the product being its dual use benefits for skincare and makeup application.

“As a brand we are always looking to create innovative formulas that boast a powerful lineup of ingredients with the power to address a multitude of our community’s skincare needs. Before now, I felt there wasn’t a primer on the market that offered everything I needed while being silicone free, clean and safe for all skin types. Instant Pore Perfector is much more than a traditional primer, it provides instant pore blurring results with long-term pore refining benefits,” said Enrico Frezza, founder and CEO, Peace Out Skincare.

Instant Pore Perfector is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid Blend to blur visible pores and prime the skin for makeup, Niacinamide to soothe the skin and address uneven skin tone and texture, Mushroom Extract to help minimize pores and calm redness, and Malic Acid to promote a smooth and even-looking complexion. The product can be used alone as a color-correcting product to address enlarged pores, texture, and visible redness for an instant photo-filtered look or as a makeup primer for a flawless base. The lightweight formula is safe for use on acne-prone and sensitive skin types. It is also silicone free, cruelty free, gluten free and vegan.

“A hybrid product that lives between skincare and makeup, Instant Pore Perfector is leading the way for our future product innovations. As we grow and expand into different categories, we want to remain true to our mission and create products that go hand in hand with our hero SKUs like Acne Dots and Retinol Eye Stick to continue building our routines. The future of skincare for Peace Out Skincare lies in hybrid products that address more than one skin concern at a time,” said Frezza.

Peace Out Instant Pore Perfector is the latest innovation in Peace Out Skincare’s mission to help you bring peace to your skin through efficient and clean solutions, like their first to market, FDA-approved Acne Dots and Clean at Sephora, Pores strips and microneedling Dark Spots patches. The Instant Pore Perfector retails for $28 USD (23g / 0.8 OZ.) and is available to shop online at PeaceOutSkincare.com and Sephora.com on August 30, 2022, and at Sephora stores nationwide on September 9, 2022. #PeaceOutSkincare #BlurTodayRefineTomorrow

ABOUT PEACE OUT SKINCARE

Peace Out was made by real people who tried everything to get rid of their skin imperfections. Frustrated with breakouts and poor results, they set out to create something that really works. Peace Out easy one-step solutions combine active ingredients with innovative technology so you can stop thinking about your skin and start feeling great.

