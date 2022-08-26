KRISPY KREME® Launches ‘Artemis Moon Doughnut’ for One Day Only to Celebrate NASA’s Artemis I Mission

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Could you imagine a Krispy Kreme® Hot Light on the moon someday? Because we are. And the journey to “someday” will begin as early as Monday with NASA’s planned launch of Artemis I – an uncrewed flight test of the world’s most powerful rocket carrying a spacecraft that will fly around the moon and farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown.

Krispy Kreme will celebrate the Artemis I mission and the incredible team behind it with a new, one-day-only “Artemis Moon Doughnut,” a Cheesecake KREME™ flavored filled doughnut dipped in Cookies ‘n KREME™ Icing with a swirl of cookie pieces. The Artemis Moon Doughnut will be available Monday, Aug. 29, at participating shops throughout the U.S., unless NASA announces the mission will be delayed by Aug. 27. In that case, the doughnut will be scheduled to blast-off in shops on the new mission date. Make sure you stay tuned to Krispy Kreme social channels for a Go/No-Go announcement!

“The Artemis I mission is a proud moment, and we are in awe of the amazing Americans behind the world’s most powerful rocket. So, we created these delicious doughnuts to enjoy while you watch the launch,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “The Orion spacecraft atop the rocket will stay in space longer than any ship for astronauts has done without docking to a space station, but our Artemis Moon Doughnut will be available only Monday, so start the countdown and don’t miss it!”

Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex NASA missions that will enable deep space exploration, including landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon. NASA aims to establish a long-term presence on the moon to enable humankind’s next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars.

For more information, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/artemis.

