ACRO Releases Diversity and Inclusion Principles Statement in Support of More Diverse Clinical Trials

This week, the Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO)'s Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Trials committee is proud to share ACRO's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Principles Statement.

Created collaboratively by members of the committee and ratified by the Board, the Principles Statement is comprised of four key principles and associated actions that are vital to the work of ensuring all trials are diverse, inclusive, and equitable.

The Principles Statement is available to download on ACRO’s website.

ACRO’s Diversity and Inclusion Principles include:

Improving Health Equity Through Access to Trials

Empowering Research Partners

Partnering with Stakeholders & Policy Makers

Driving Workforce Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

“ACRO’s Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Trials committee created these Principles to demonstrate our shared commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in clinical trials and bring focus to the key actions ACRO and its member companies are taking toward advancing a more inclusive clinical research ecosystem,” said Committee Chair Rachael Fones, Director, Government and Public Affairs at IQVIA.

By releasing these principles and associated actions, the CROs and technology providers of ACRO hope to spur further collaboration across all stakeholders and make collective progress toward a clinical research ecosystem that better serves all patient communities and is more representative of the world we live in.

Read more about the Principles and ACRO’s diversity and inclusion efforts: https://www.acrohealth.org/diversity-equity-and-inclusion-in-clinical-trials/

