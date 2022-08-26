Vivian Birchall wins key endorsements for State Rep. in 14th Middlesex District

State Senator Jamie Eldridge has endorsed Vivian Birchall for State Representative of the 14th Middlesex District, which includes the towns of Acton, Carlisle, Chelmsford and Concord. (Photo: Business Wire)

ACTON, Ma.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With early voting starting Saturday, Aug. 27, for the Massachusetts Primary on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Vivian Kobusingye Birchall has won two more key endorsements for State Representative in the 14th Middlesex District. The Democrat’s community leadership with a global perspective has already been endorsed by a large number of progressive organizations as well as leaders in Acton, Carlisle, Chelmsford, and Concord.

One of the new endorsements come from Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Local 509, which represents nearly 20,000 human service workers and educators throughout Massachusetts. SEIU members provide a variety of social services to elders, at-risk children, and people with mental illnesses or developmental disabilities — as well as educational services in both public and private sector settings.

SEIU 509 says, "Vivian Birchall will be a State Representative who will center all policy she promotes around workers, families, the environment, and equity in healthcare and education. We are proud to endorse Vivian Birchall for State Representative of the Middlesex 14th district."

Vivian has also been endorsed by Greg Jarboe, a former chair of the Acton Select Board, who is also a former editor of The Concord Journal.

Jarboe says, “Vivian believes we need leaders, on all levels, who are committed to helping people who struggle, who lack resources, or are otherwise marginalized. She will never look at people suffering through these experiences as a problem. She sees all our district’s residents as human beings who need compassion, and opportunities to better their lives.”

Birchall’s other endorsements include: State Senator Jamie Eldridge; State Representative Danillo Sena; Act On Mass; Elect Black Women PAC; Incorruptible Mass; Mass Alliance; National Association of Social Workers – Massachusetts Chapter (NASW - MA Chapter); Progressive Mass; Rainbow Merrimack Valley; Racial Justice for Black Lives; Renew US; Evelyn Abayyah, Peter Berry, Benjamin Bloomenthal, Derrick Chin, Erica Clifford, Bob Ferrara, David Martin, Himija Nagireddy, Lauren Rosenzweig-Morton, Andres Schwartz, Patrick Snow, Jim Snyder-Grant, and Vivian Tseng of Acton; Joe Ready of Chelmsford; Gary Kleiman and Shaw Yang of Concord.

Vivian Birchall is a former Board Member of Acton-Boxborough United Way and Corporator for Emerson Hospital, as well as a current producer at Acton Community Television. The 14th Middlesex District includes Acton (1, 2, 6, 7), Carlisle, Chelmsford (7, 8, 9, 10, 11), and Concord (1, 2, 5).