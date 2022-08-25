MONAT Global Opens New Doral Campus

CEO Ray Urdaneta and Chairman Luis Urdaneta, the co-founders of MONAT Global Corp., and President Stuart MacMillan celebrate the opening of MONAT's new Doral campus. (Photo: Business Wire)

CEO Ray Urdaneta and Chairman Luis Urdaneta, the co-founders of MONAT Global Corp., and President Stuart MacMillan celebrate the opening of MONAT's new Doral campus. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator MONAT Global Corp (MONAT) celebrated the official opening of its new campus on August 22 at its headquarters in Doral, Florida.

For the Urdaneta family, who founded the company in 2014, “The new global headquarters campus is a dream come true,” said MONAT chairman and co-founder, Luis Urdaneta.

“When we founded MONAT in 2014, we committed to building a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Bringing all our 384 Miami-area employees together in this beautiful new space reinforces that commitment,” said CEO and co-founder Ray Urdaneta. The Doral campus, located at 10000 NW 15th Terrace, houses the executive team, marketing, digital, social, sales, finance, human resources, MONAT Gratitude and operations, as well as manufacturing and distribution operations, totalling 201,827 square feet.

The three-story office building, developed by ECI Designs and Lombardi Development of Fort Lauderdale, is approximately 54,000 square feet in addition to outdoor spaces on the first and second floors. Open work environments with outdoor views, and greenery throughout the interior spaces – including a triple-height moss feature wall – support MONAT’s connections to nature.

500 attendees participated in the grand opening, including MONAT Market Partners and Vice Mayor of Doral Digna Cabral. The celebration included building tours, a reception in the warehouse, and indoor/outdoor entertainment throughout the day, with DJs, food trucks and prizes.

Representatives from some of MONAT Gratitude’s non-profit partners and grant recipients attended the event, including The Salvation Army, The Home Team, The 22 Project, Farm Share, Guitars Over Guns, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. MONAT Gratitude, the company’s philanthropic arm, partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in its local communities like these that support its three pillars: families, children and education and has given more than $7 million to date including several scholarships to graduating seniors through involvement with Big Brother Big Sisters of Miami.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides ground-breaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science, and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Lithuania, Spain, Poland, and Australia.

#MONATGlobal

Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial

Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial