Renuity’s Pacific Bath Adds Home Forever Baths To Roster Of High-Profile Acquisitions

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Bath Company (“Pacific Bath”), a part of the Renuity national portfolio of local home improvement providers, has announced the acquisition of Illinois-based Home Forever Baths (“Home Forever”). Renuity is owned by Miami-based parent company Titan Holdings.

The transaction closed on August 1st, opening Renuity’s service area into the important Chicagoland market. In keeping with Renuity’s innovative model, Home Forever will continue its operations as an independent, consumer-facing brand, bolstered by the fast-growing nationwide Renuity network.

“We have been extremely impressed with the growth Home Forever has been able to achieve since the company’s founding only 3 years ago,” said Todd Blinn, President of Pacific Bath. Blinn will take over oversight duties of Home Forever as part of the acquisition. “Alex and the team take better care of their customers than just about anyone in the home improvement space. I look forward to working together with them to enhance their growth trajectory through shared best practice between Pacific Bath and Home Forever while also maintaining the strict focus on providing a great experience to HFB’s customers.”

“Our business model at Renuity focuses on providing our home improvement operators with best-in-class services and support to help them to grow faster and more efficiently manage their businesses. In this case, we saw an opportunity to empower an existing operating company, Pacific Bath, to grow its footprint, through acquisition, into a large and high-potential market we have been targeting. I look forward to Todd and Alex working together to significantly expand Home Forever’s footprint and market share in the Chicagoland market,” said Daniel Gluck, Titan Holdings CEO.

“As we explored the opportunity with Pacific Bath and Renuity, we were struck by how innovative their business model is and the collaboration that takes place across the entire organization. My team and I have ambitious goals for where we want to take our business, and Todd and the Renuity team will help us to get there. We know not everyone has the opportunity to be part of such a great organization, and we feel fortunate that they have selected Home Forever Bath as the Renuity flag within the Chicago market,” said Alex Marck, founder of Home Forever. Marck will continue to lead the company following the transaction.

Based in Bensenville, IL, Home Forever is also a proud provider of top-quality Kohler bathroom products and serves as Northern Illinois’ only Kohler walk-in bath provider, with American made products in a variety of styles. The acquisition means Pacific Bath and Renuity have added another set of key markets to their expansive growth story.

This deal also expands Renuity’s deep partnership ties with Kohler, joining Pacific Bath and fellow operating company HomeSmart as exclusive dealers in their respective regions.

About Renuity

Renuity is a portfolio of regional home improvement providers operating across the United States. These businesses include best-in-class organizations like Mad City Windows & Baths, Pacific Bath, FHIA Remodeling, Statewide Remodeling, Home Smart Industries, MaxHome, Paradise Home Improvement, and Rite Window. Collectively, these businesses have helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners get quality remodeling services and reliable installation at a competitive price.

About Pacific Bath Company

Pacific Bath Company is a home remodeler based in Portland, Ore. providing superior bath remodeling products and services since 2016. Pacific Bath operates in Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona, and has served more than 20,000 customers. As a certified KOHLER walk-in bath provider, Pacific Bath uses professional knowledge to transform outdated baths into relaxing oases. The company’s goal is to foster an energetic and enthusiastic environment in which associates at all levels are encouraged to be responsive and act with a sense of accountability.

About Home Forever Baths

Home Forever Baths is a top-ranked Kohler bathroom remodeling partner, founded by experienced home contractors who strive to ensure a consistently excellent remodeling experience. Home Forever specializes in remodeling baths with the understanding that the remodeling process is never one-size-fits-all.

About Titan Holdings

Titan Holdings is a holding company that aims to leverage its portfolio of assets to revolutionize the end-to-end residential remodeling process. Titan Holdings is based in Coral Gables, FL.