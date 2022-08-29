McNeil & Co. and Cannabis Association of New York Announce the Formation of the Cannabis Association of New York Inc. Safety Group

Insurance Agents Inquire here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D8FBGCJ For more information on McNeil & Co visit: https://www.mcneilandcompany.com/ For More information on CANY visit: https://www.cany.org/news/

CORTLAND, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McNeil & Co. (McNeil), a leader in specialized risk management and insurance, and the Cannabis Association of New York (CANY) engaged with the New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF), for purposes of forming a workers compensation safety group for the New York cannabis industry. The NYSIF recently gave approval for the Cannabis Association of New York Inc. Safety Group, with McNeil as its manager, to provide a sustainable workers’ compensation solution for the New York cannabis industry. The Proposed Group will be assigned on a temporary basis to the group number 3075.

McNeil and CANY worked closely for almost two years to not only ensure the New York cannabis industry has strong and cost-effective insurance options, but also risk management and loss control solutions built to evolve along with the rapidly growing industry.

“CANY exists to ensure New York cannabis businesses of all sizes and backgrounds have a platform for prosperity and success,” said Daniel McNeil, Founder and President of McNeil. “While different in function, CANY and McNeil share similar values. That alignment and dedication to small business is what made the creation of this Safety Group possible.”

“Our intention from the beginning has been to create a sustainable insurance option for the New York cannabis industry,” said Allan Gandelman, President of CANY. “To achieve our goal of an equitable cannabis industry, a risk management-focused insurance solution is paramount. While establishing a cannabis business is difficult, evolving in an ever-changing industry requires a thoughtful approach to risk management and insurance. Working together with McNeil makes that happen.”

Parties seeking information about joining the Cannabis Association of New York Inc. Safety Group, should contact Derek Davis, Chief Marketing Officer, McNeil & Co. at 800-822-3747 or inquire at www.mcneilandcompany.com/cannabis.

About McNeil & Co.

McNeil & Co. is a nationwide leader in specialized insurance programs. They help customers grow their businesses by offering coverage alongside risk management services. McNeil & Co. was established in 1989 to answer a need for more comprehensive, tailored policies in the emergency services market. They developed a model for specialty insurance programs based on deep industry knowledge. McNeil & Co. differentiates itself by taking an instructive approach to loss control and risk management. Acclaimed products include AdvenSure, AnimalKeepers, ASIP, ESIP, FireWatch, HOMed, WildPRO and the Bar, Tavern, Club program. For more information, visit: mcneilandcompany.com.

Visit www.mcneilandcompany.com/cannabis.

About Cannabis Association of New York (CANY)

CANY is a big tent industry trade association. We represent growers, processors, retailers, prospective license-holders, sponsors, and other donors in an effort to ensure that the cannabis industry forming in the wake of legalization is one which benefits New York stakeholder businesses specifically, and small and midscale operators more broadly. For more information, visit: www.cany.org.